Road America Challenge at Plymouth Dirt Track Promises High-Octane Action and NASCAR XFINITY Drivers on July 28th

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., July 25, 2023 – As the Road America Challenge at the Plymouth Dirt Track fast approaches on July 28th, anticipation is building for what promises to be an exhilarating evening of racing. The event, located just five miles from Road America at Sheboygan County Fair Park, is set to showcase top-tier drivers from various racing disciplines, including NASCAR XFINITY driver and local favorite Josh Bilicki, who will be pulling double duty between NASCAR XFINITY at Road America and MSA 360 Winged Sprints at Plymouth.

Additional 410 Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series challengers who indicated they would be on hand include Knoxville Nationals winner Kraig Kinser of Bloomington, Ind., multi-time All-Star Champion Greg Wilson from Ohio, plus Bill Balog, aka The North Pole Nightmare, will be there, and IRA points leader, Texas teenager Brenham Crouch, to name a few. Crouch leads the IRA points coming into Plymouth over defending IRA series champ Jordan Goldesberry of Springfield, Ill. Other IL IRA challengers include Kyle Schuett from Philo, Ill., Jake Neuman of New Berlin, Ill., Blake Nimee of Oswego, Ill., who mentioned that they will present, as will Josh Schneidermann from Iowa, Jet Mann and Tyler Rankin from Indiana, and Joey Myers from California, plus a vast Wisconsin contingent led by past Plymouth Dirt Track Sprint Car Champs Danny Schlafer and Travis Arenz, past 2-time IRA champ Scotty Neitzel, plus Russ Borland, Kris Spitz, Dave Uttech, Austin Hartmann, Jack Vanderboom, Preston Ruh, Tyler Tischendorf, Scott Conger, and many more.

Located just five miles from Road America at Sheboygan County Fair Park, the 1/3-mile Plymouth Dirt Track will have shuttles to transport fans to-and-from Road America. Adult ticket prices are only $30, and kids 7-11 get in for $11. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. The pit gates open at 2 p.m., the spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6:30 p.m., and racing begins at 7 p.m.The 1/3-mile Plymouth Dirt Track is renowned for its thrilling races and is the perfect venue for this high-stakes showdown.

Advance ticket buyers will not need to stop at the Will Call window to pick up their tickets. They will be able to present a barcode for each ticket they purchase via email or the tickets section of the MyRacePass app. The gate will open to advance ticket buyers before race day ticket buyers, so not only will advance ticket buyers have a seat but the opportunity to pick their seat. Additional event details, including ticket purchase information, is available at this link: https://bit.ly/RAChallenge

The Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, a highly respected regional series, often brings together some of the most talented sprint car teams in the Midwest, along with a few notable NASCAR stars. Over the years, the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series has seen NASCAR Cup icons Tony Stewart, Kasey Kahne, and Kyle Larson return to their roots and triumph on the Plymouth track. Chase Briscoe, another NASCAR standout, has also participated in the event in previous years, and more could round out the entry list.

Race enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing a field of 900 horsepower Bumper to Bumper IRA winged outlaws, ensuring an adrenaline-packed experience. Additionally, a formidable lineup of PDTR/MSA 360 winged sprints will create an incredible doubleheader evening for sprint car fans.

Apart from the thrilling races Friday night in Plymouth, the NASCAR XFINITY weekend at Road America will be jam-packed with on-track and off-track action, including the Porsche Carrera Cup, OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Challenge, and GRIDLIFE. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy open karting and Super Moto at the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex, offering something for everyone in the family.

With affordable ticket prices starting at just $30 and free general admission for kids 16 and under accompanied by a paying adult, the NASCAR XFINITY Weekend is the perfect family-friendly event. For those seeking an immersive racing experience, camping on-site at one of Road America’s 1,000+ campsites is a fantastic option.

For more event details and ticket purchase information, please visit www.roadamerica.com or contact 800-365-7223.

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is conveniently located between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 65 years. Along with over 500 events held seasonally at the 640-acre facility, several major weekends are open to the public, which include the IndyCar Series, the MotoAmerica Series, three vintage racing events, numerous Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and NASCAR. Road America’s park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, numerous camping options, fantastic concessions, and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. Fans can also stay and play in cabins conveniently on the grounds and find all sorts of souvenirs, collectibles, and apparel at the 7,500 sq. ft Paddock Shop. Affectionately known by many as America’s National Park of Speed, Road America can accommodate groups of all sizes, including weddings and corporate events in the Tufte Conference Center. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers various group event programs, including geocaching, disc golf, and off-road adventure tours, karting, and the Road America Motorcycle and Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube or call 800-365-7223