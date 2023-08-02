PARTY WITH PARDI AT THE PARDI BATCH SPIRITS BBQ SHOWDOWN PRESENTED BY PIT BOSS COMPETITION DURING NASCAR PLAYOFFS WEEKEND

Pardi Batch Spirits named Official Whiskey of Texas Motor Speedway

Competition sanctioned by the International Barbeque Cookers Association showcasing competition in brisket, pork spare ribs and chicken

$5,000 total payout with cash prizes give for the Top 10 in each category

Winners of each category announced on pre-race stage prior to the start of the Sept. 24 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race

FORT WORTH, Texas (Aug. 2, 2023) – Texas Motor Speedway and country singer/songwriter Jon Pardi’s Pardi Batch Spirits have joined forces to bring the intense competition and smoky burnouts the speedway is known for to the GEICO Infield Campground for the Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss Grills during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.

In addition to title sponsorship of the Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss Grills, Pardi Batch Spirits has also been named the Official Whiskey of Texas Motor Speedway.

The Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss Grills will be sanctioned by the International Barbeque Cookers Association. Contestants will compete in three categories – brisket, pork spare ribs and half chicken – with cooking beginning Sept. 22 and judging taking place Sept. 23 at noon (chicken), 1:30 p.m. (spare ribs) and 3 p.m. (brisket).

A $5,000 total payout will go to the top 10 finishers in each BBQ category. The top-five awards will be announced and presented during the pre-race activities for the Sept. 24 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss Grills is sanctioned by International Barbeque Cookers Association contest rules apply and full contest rules are available at www.ibcabbq.org/organization-documents.

The $500 participant package includes a 40’x40’ infield RV spot and BBQ pit area for the weekend, two infield weekend wristbands and a tow vehicle pass.

“Jon Pardi and Pardi Batch Spirits Bourbon & Whiskey are committed to Texas and we are proud to partner with Texas Motor Speedway” said Heath Lollar, National Sales Director of Pardi Batch Spirits.

Jon Pardi is an American country music singer and songwriter. Signed to Capitol Nashville, he has released four studio albums: Write You a Song (2014), California Sunrise (2016), Heartache Medication (2019), and Mr. Saturday Night (2022). Pardi has also charted fourteen singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, of which five have hit number one on the latter: “Head Over Boots”, “Dirt on My Boots”, “Heartache Medication,” “Last Night Lonely” and “Beer Can’t Fix” with Thomas Rhett. Pardi’s music style is defined by neotraditional country influences. On October 24th, Pardi became the first California native to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

“Last year’s BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss Grills was a great success and a great deal of fun for all involved so we’re proud to partner with Jon Pardi and Pardi Batch Spirits to take this year’s competition to a whole new level,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. “The Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown presented by Pardi Batch Spirits & Pit Boss Grills is just one of the events and activities we have scheduled to provide our race fans with a full slate of smoke and sizzle entertainment during our Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.

“We’re also very proud to welcome Pardi Batch Spirits as the Official Bourbon & Whiskey of Texas Motor Speedway and we look forward to a successful partnership for years to come.”

Limited availability remains in the GEICO Infield Campground for those interested in being right in the middle of the infield action throughout the weekend. The campground is located inside Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval with easy access to restrooms, showers, Turn 4 dump station and No Limits Grill. Interior spaces (20×40) are available on the infield’s east side from Turn 2 to Turn 3 while paddock spots (20×50) are available in Turns 1 and 4. These paved, gravel and grass surface spots accommodate RVs, 5th wheels, travel trailers and pop-ups.

For more camping information and options or to reserve a spot, please click HERE or call the TMS Ticket Office at 817.215.8500.

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 23 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local).

Texas Motor Speedway’s always-busy events schedule is well under way. Upcoming events in 2023 include: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend (Sept. 23-24), Goodguys’ Summit Racing Lone Start Nationals (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), Speedway Children’s Charities Smoke Show (Oct. 11) and Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

ABOUT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports stadiums in the United States and features an array of amenities such as the world’s largest TV that make it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series as well as the NTT IndyCar Series among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com.

ABOUT PARDI BATCH SPIRITS

Established in 2021 as part of the Buffalo Chip family, Pardi Batch Spirits is inspired by country star Jon Pardi’s music and energetic live performances. Like his hit songs, it all starts with the best ingredients working together in perfect harmony. The perfect notes come together to create 2 masterpieces: Pardi Batch 112 Bourbon and Pardi Batch Tennessee Whiskey. Pardi Batch Spirits are available for purchase online and can be shipped to 47 states by visiting www.bourbonhuntusa.com. For more information about Pardi Batch Spirits and to find it at a location near you, please visit www.pardibatchspirits.com.

ABOUT JON PARDI

Multi-Platinum award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi has refined and defined a country sound that gets people drinking, dancing and drowning their heartaches. His fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, earned Pardi his third consecutive ACM Album of the Year nomination and proved Pardi has “blazed his own trail over the past decade” (Billboard), with Taste of Country noting, his “refusal to chase sets Mr. Saturday Night apart” and Nash News raving, Mr. Saturday Night “proves he might be the most successful at combining the old-school sound with today’s need for hooks.” The album reunited Bart Butler, Ryan Gore and Pardi- the same producing team behind the boards of his critically-acclaimed album, Heartache Medication, and produced the award-winning artist/producers’ fifth #1 single “Last Night Lonely,” as well as his current radio single, “Your Heart Or Mine.” Mr. Saturday Night follow’s Pardi’s album, Heartache Medication, which debuted among the top albums on Billboard’s Country Albums chart and was named in 2019 Rolling Stone’s “Best Album of the Year” and by the Los Angeles Times as one of the (Top 10) “Best Albums of the Year,” as well as his breakthrough Platinum-selling album, California Sunrise, which featured the multi-platinum, chart-topping hits “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor” and “Night Shift.” The unrepentant Cali-tonker acclaimed by The New York Times, Cowboys & Indians, Variety, Rolling Stone, NPR and the Los Angeles Times has appeared on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Kelly Clarkson Show and more. Pardi recently announced his 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour, which will kick off in Northern Ireland and across the UK and Europe starting in August, before launching its US run starting in September.