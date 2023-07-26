Jr III Racing Continues to Expand IMSA WeatherTech Program

Mooresville, N.C. (26 July 2023) – With a deep roster of talented team members delivering well-executed race programs in a wide range of categories, Jr III (“Junior-Three”) Racing has continued to grow its competition programs. Having made its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut at Road America in 2021, the team will return to the beloved Wisconsin circuit with an expanded campaign in the IMSA WeatherTech ranks with a two-car program in 2023. Jr III Racing will debut the No. 29 Wing S2 Cyber Ligier PS J350 with drivers Bijoy Garg and Linus Lundqvist teaming up behind the wheel.

The move to WeatherTech marks another step up for young Jr III Racing driver Garg, who started with Jr III Racing in January of this season competing in the No. 3 Jr III Racing VP SportsCar Challenge entry. The Road America outing will mark his IMSA WeatherTech Championship debut. So far this season, Garg has qualified for pole position on all four event weekends and in his first sports car race, Garg scored a third place finish. At Sebring International Raceway Garg swept the weekend with back-to-back wins, then followed up with two second place finishes at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. Most recently Garg drove to two additional back-to-back wins at Lime Rock Park.

“I’m excited to make the move to WeatherTech racing,” said Garg. “I feel pretty ready to be honest. I believe the time I had in both VP (Racing SportsCar Challenge) and Asian Le Mans Series really helped me prepare for the step up, but every field is different so you can’t really predict how it will go. I’m really looking forward to working with Linus and I think we will make a strong partnership.”

Lundqvist joins Jr III Racing following a convincing Indy NXT championship campaign in 2022, having scored eight wins, 20 podiums, and 10 pole awards in his two years in the category. Lundqvist has competed at Road America three times in the last two years scoring two fourth place finishes and a fifth place finish. Lundqvist has tested with multiple IndyCar teams, and is looking forward to making his first IMSA WeatherTech Championship start since 2019 when the Swede competed in the 24 Hours of Daytona in a Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

“I’m excited to be competing in an LMP3, this will be a new experience for me,” said Lundqvist. “I’ve tested in an LMP3, but haven’t raced in one yet so it will be exciting to see how it goes. I’m also excited to be back in IMSA. I competed in IMSA in 2019 at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in GT3 cars. It will be fun to be back, especially in a different class and on a different circuit.”

Following the Road America outing, Jr III Racing will anticipate a return to IMSA action for the No. 29 Wing S2 Cyber Ligier at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in September.

“We are beyond excited for the opportunity to run a second WeatherTech car,” said Billy Glavin, the owner of Jr III Racing. “We started out as a team running Prototype Challenge and have worked our way up to competing with two WeatherTech teams in just four seasons. The team has been working hard and we couldn’t have asked for a better team to do this with. I think Bijoy will do great in WeatherTech competition, he’s done really well in VP Challenge so I don’t see why this won’t be the same. This will be Linus’ first time with the team, but he has proved himself in an open wheel car and I believe he will do just the same in a P3.”

The IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America will take place August 4-6th with live coverage on USA Network starting at 11:00 am ET.