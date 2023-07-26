JR Motorsports — NXS Road America Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Road America

RACE: Henry 180 (45 laps / 182.16 miles)

DATE: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 3 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 2:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

Sam Mayer, a Franklin, Wis. native, heads back to his home track of Road America this weekend for his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 4.048-mile road course.

The young driver is coming off a runner-up finish at Pocono Raceway where he battled right-rear damage the majority of the day to earn the top-five effort.

In 14 starts on road courses, Mayer has raced to two topfive and eight top-10 finishes in his NXS career.

In the last 10 races of the 2023 season, the 20-year-old driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet has earned four top-five and seven top-10 efforts and holds the ninth position in the NXS point standings.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATV’s Chevrolet

In his only start at Road America last season, Josh Berry finished third, which ranks as his best career road-course effort. He also has a top-10 result this season at Circuit of the Americas.

On the twisty tracks in his career, Berry has logged three top-five and six top-10 finishes.

Bass Pro Shops returns to the No. 8 car this weekend for Berry and crew chief Taylor Moyer.

With the NXS Playoffs seven races away, Berry and the No. 8 team are currently sixth in the series standings, 110 points above the cut line for postseason contention.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Pennington Chevrolet

Brandon Jones has made seven NXS starts at the 4.048-mile course located in Elkhart Lake, Wis. and battled to a fifthplace finish at this race last season.

Crew chief Jason Burdett has called eight races at Road America and recorded one win (2018), one top-five and four top-10 finishes.

In 36 starts at road courses in the NXS, Jones has recorded five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes, with a best finish of second coming at the Daytona International Speedway road course in 2020.

Jones currently sits 15th in the championship point standings, 54 points under the playoff cutline with seven races remaining in the regular season.



Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier is a previous race winner at the twists and turns of Road America in the NXS, having gone to Victory Lane in 2018 after leading 14 of the 45 laps.

In 11 NXS starts at Elkhart Lake, Allgaier has amassed two top fives and five top 10s to accompany his 2018 victory.

In the four previous road course races in 2023, Allgaier has scored an impressive three top fives and four top 10s, with a best finish of second coming in Portland last month.

In his career, Allgaier has tallied three wins, 16 top fives and 30 top 10s in 49 career starts on road courses in the NXS.

Driver Quotes

“Going back to your home track is always a fun time and I am excited to see some family and hopefully grab a good run at Road America. I have not had the best luck there in the past but my No. 1 team has been putting together some really fast cars and I am excited to see what we can do this weekend, especially after coming off of a hot run in Pocono.” – Sam Mayer

“Road America is such a fun track to go to. It’s definitely a unique road course, but it’s always been one of my favorites. We’ve had a lot of speed on the road courses throughout this season and were close to getting the win back in Portland. If we can check all the boxes once again this weekend and keep all four wheels on the course, we should be right where we need to be at the end on Saturday with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet to fight for the win.” – Justin Allgaier

“We were really good at Road America last season and that showed with the result we had. We’ve put a lot of work in on these road courses and I’ve been in the sim this week so that I am ready for when we unload on Friday. Hopefully, we can have the same speed we have had the last few weeks and be in contention when it counts.” – Josh Berry’

“I ran pretty well here last year and I’ve spent some time in the sim preparing for Road America. We’re in Menards’ backyard this weekend, so it would be nice to have a good run for them and everyone at Pennington that will be there this weekend. I know Jason (Burdett, crew chief) and this team builds really good road course cars, so hopefully we can put it all together this weekend. ” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates