Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway & Road America

Cook Out 400

Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, July 30 at 3:00 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made seven NCS starts at Richmond Raceway, earning a best finish of 17th.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and led 30 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 25 NCS starts at Richmond Raceway and has led one lap and earned three top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led seven laps and earned one top five, four top 10 and seven top-15 finishes.

“In the NextGen car, Richmond has probably been our worst racetrack and a place we still need to figure out. Our short track program has been getting better, and with what we are learning, we should go there and hopefully have a better race. Where that puts us at the end of the day, I’m not sure. Of the tracks left in the regular season, Richmond is definitely the one we have circled that we need to improve at. If we do that, I think that will give us confidence for the rest of them and have a shot to make the playoffs.” – AJ Allmendinger on Richmond Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made five NCS starts at Richmond Raceway with a best finish of 21st.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“We struggled quite a bit the last time we raced at Richmond. We have been working hard as a team preparing for this race and improving our short-track program, and I think as long as we control everything we can control and execute like we have been lately, we will be in a good spot going into the race.” – Justin Haley on Richmond Raceway

Henry 180

Road America

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 29 at 3:00 p.m. EDT on NBC

Kaulig Racing has made 14 starts at Road America and has earned one pole award, two top fives, seven top-10 finishes and led 36 laps.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, four pole awards, 15 top fives, 32 top-10 finishes and 523 laps led.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 Leaf Home Water Solutions Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made five NXS starts and earned one win, two poles, three top five, and four top-10 finishes at Road America.

Road America will be Allmendinger’s fourth NXS start in the 2023 season. So far, he has earned two wins and one runner-up finish.

“Road America has always been one of my favorite racetracks in any form of racing I have done there. It’s a really challenging racetrack with all the corners and different aspects of the track with high speed and low speed. It’ll be different now with the repave, so we’ll have to get an understanding of how that changes the set-up of the racecar. It’s a place that I have always enjoyed and I can’t wait to be back there again.” – AJ Allmendinger on Road America

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made five NXS starts at Road America, where he has earned two top-five finishes and led 20 laps.

Hemric currently sits seventh in the 2023 NXS standings and has earned four top five and 11 top-10 finishes.

“I am excited to get on track at Road America and experience the unknowns of the freshly paved track. Kaulig Racing has a great road course program and builds strong road course cars. My teammate AJ Allmendinger has done a great job of showcasing that over the past couple years and I think we are slowly but surely finding what works for me within the road course program.The race fans are hard to beat here, I look forward to putting on a good show for them.” – Daniel Hemric on Road America

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his first NXS start at Road America in the Henry 180.

Smith currently sits fifth in the 2023 NXS standings with one win, five top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

“Road America is a challenging track, not only for its length, but its elevation changes throughout. You’ve really got to get a good exit on the last corner, for example, because there’s a huge climb to the line that can punish you if you don’t have good momentum out of turn 14. The carousel is going to be an important corner to get right every single time, not just for the speed you need to carry through the kink down towards turn 12, but to keep it out of the grass on the outside. Our goal is to stay out of trouble and bring home a solid result.” – Chandler Smith on Road America





