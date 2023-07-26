Rush Truck Centers Racing: Chase Briscoe Richmond Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Richmond Advance

No. 14 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Cook Out 400 (Round 22 of 36)

● Time/Date: 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, July 31

● Location: Richmond (Va.) Raceway

● Layout: .75-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 400 laps/300 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 70 laps / Stage 2: 160 laps / Final Stage: 170 laps

● TV/Radio: USA / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Chase Briscoe makes his sixth NASCAR Cup Series start at Richmond (Va.) Raceway Sunday in the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang. He has a best start of fourth and a best finish of 11th, both earned in April 2022. This past April, Briscoe started 19th and ran in the top-15 all race long en route to a 12th-place finish.

● Beginning with his 2022 win at Phoenix, Briscoe has finished no worse than 15th in 13 of 16 points-paying starts on tracks 1 mile or shorter. The exceptions are his 22nd-place result in last year’s race on the dirt at the half-mile Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, when he led 59 laps but spun on the final lap while attempting a pass for the win, a 23rd-place finish on the .75-mile Richmond oval last August, and a 30th-place finish on the mile oval at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

● Briscoe has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond with a best finish of fifth in September 2019.

● Two weeks ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, the track known as the Magic Mile, Briscoe started 27th and drove to a 10th-place finish. It was his best since earning a top-five April 23 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and his first top-10 with Richard Boswell in the crew chief role for the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers team.

● 14 Years Together … Rush Truck Centers returns to the No. 14 Ford Mustang this weekend at Richmond as the company and SHR continue a 14-year partnership, with Rush Truck Centers serving as a primary sponsor for 11 of those years. All of the SHR cars travel from race to race in haulers from Rush Truck Centers, the premier service solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. And those haulers are supported by the RushCare Customer Support team of parts and service experts, who also provide concierge-level service for scheduling maintenance, technical support, mobile service dispatch and roadside assistance, help locating the nearest dealer, and more. Rush Truck Centers is the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America with 150 locations in the United States and Ontario, Canada, and takes pride in its integrated approach to customer needs – from vehicle sales to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations, plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental, as well as alternate fuel systems and other vehicle technologies.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

The short-track package appears to still deliver for the No. 14 team despite the struggles you’ve been faced with lately. Does that give you some confidence heading to Richmond?

“I think it gives us something positive to look forward to. It’s going to be really important to be up front and have that good track position if we want to finish there. We saw that at Loudon. We used pit strategy to put ourselves up front and we were able to stay there. We just have to keep making the most out of what we have.”

There are a few tracks coming up on the schedule that you particularly enjoy. Do you feel you can get a win at any of those to lock yourself into the playoffs?

“I would like to think so. I’m really excited to get to Indy. I love going back home, and we’ve done well on the road course. I feel like we really owe it to ourselves to finally get a good finish there, and we know we can use pit strategy to our advantage to try to make that happen. Daytona will always be a wildcard, so you can’t completely count us out of that one. It just comes down to really staying out of trouble. So, I think we could make it happen, but right now it’s more important to figure out what we’ve got going on so we can build on something for the rest of the year.”

No. 14 Rush Truck Centers Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: Richard Boswell

Hometown: Friendship, Maryland

Car Chief: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Spotter: Joey Campbell

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Shayne Pipala

Hometown: Frankfort Square, Illinois

Rear Tire Changer: Dakota Ratcliff

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Dylan Moser

Hometown: Monroe, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rob Fink

Hometown: Mocksville, North Carolina