RCR NXS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

Jesse Love Leads Laps In The No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Dover Motor Speedway Before Late Race Incident

Finish: 24th

Start: 8th

Points: 4th

“We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet today at Dover Motor Speedway. At the beginning of the race, our Chevy was a little tight but as the race progressed it began to get free off Turns 3 and 4. Danny Stockman and the crew did a great job with the adjustments and keeping up with the changes in the track. During the second stage of the race, we led a lot of laps, and we were setting ourselves up for a solid finish. The No. 20 car got into me going into Turn 1 and it cut our left rear tire down. I had to make a green flag stop for the left side tires and that caused us to go two laps down. Towards the end of the race, we were running top-five lap times trying to make up as much ground as possible to get back what we lost having to pit under green. I’m proud of the effort everyone at Richard Childress Racing put in this weekend. I feel like we had a good shot to pick up another top-five finish. We will take the weekend off, recharge, and return in two weeks at Darlington Raceway.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Nuthin Fancy Chevrolet Team Contend for Victory at Dover Motor Speedway Before Late-Race Spin Foils Their Run

Finish: 15th

Start: 4th

Points: 3rd

“All in all, it was a solid day for the Nuthin Fancy Collection Chevrolet. We’re showing a lot of speed everywhere we go and that’s promising. This one is on me for not getting the job done on the green-white-checkered restart. I’m more frustrated with myself on the restart before the last one. I lost the lead to the No. 18 (Sheldon Creed) and got back underneath him. We were racing it out hard and then the No. 88 (Carson Kvapil) got by us. He had a really good run off the corner and got clear. I had a really big run on him off Turn 4 and unfortunately the caution came out. When we restarted there on the bottom, I got a pretty good jump. I committed to not lifting until pretty late in the corner. I was going to try to run him up the hill like other drivers had been doing to me throughout the day and it just didn’t work. I got super loose and ended up spinning. We were going for it. It was a green-white-checkered and you’re not going to lift and you’re going to do everything you can to win the race.” -Austin Hill