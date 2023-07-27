NHRA AT SONOMA: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2023 DENSO NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS

SONOMA RACEWAY

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA

JULY 28-30, 2023

CHEVROLET LOOKS TO GO BACK-TO-BACK IN VICTORY WITH JOHN FORCE RACING AT SONOMA

DETROIT (JULY 27, 2023) – For the 12th round of the 2023 NHRA season, the Chevrolet Top Fuel and Funny Car teams at John Force Racing round out the Western Swing in wine country at this weekend’s 2023 DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals. Nestled in the beautiful Sears Point, Calif.-area, Sonoma Raceway hosts this weekend’s event, with Brittany Force eyeing a back-to-back victory this year after capturing the Wally trophy in 2022.

Qualifying No. 5 in 2022 with a run of 3.705 ET at 335.15 MPH, B. Force knocked out John Force Racing teammate Austin Prock, driver of the Montana Brands/Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, in the first round, then Steve Torrence in Round 2, then Shawn Langdon in Semifinals before racing to the 2022 Sonoma win over Mike Salinas with her run of 3.709 ET at 335.48 MPH.

“Heading into our final race of the Western Swing in Sonoma, California this season, B. Force said. “This Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team is excited to get there just because of how we dominated on Sunday last season. We set records and had four solid runs running in the 3.60s which was just unbelievable. We got to bring home a win and the specialty wine goblet. It was probably one of our best wins of the season last year. Our game plan going into Sonoma Raceway this season is we want to repeat, we want to do that again. We want back-to-back Sonoma Nationals victories. So we’re looking forward to getting the weekend started.”

Making a final round appearance at Sonoma Raceway in 2022, John Force, the 16-time champion, driver of the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car and team owner at John Force Racing, finished runner-up and has his eyes focused on the Winner’s Circle.

“Coming to the end of the Western Swing up in Northern California. Looking forward to getting back in my PEAK Chevy. We’re doing good. We have some work to do but we’ve had some good runs, just need to get it together on race day,” J. Force said. “Another Bruton Smith track, they’ve done some work on the facility, maintaining it, keeping it beautiful. I love racing here, I guess who doesn’t? I’ve done well in the past so hopefully that’s a sign for this weekend. Looking for a win for PEAK, Chevy, Cornwell Tools, NK Seeds, and all our sponsors.”

Racing to the semifinals after defeating Jeff Diehl and Jim Campbell, Robert Hight, driver of the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing, faced an early exit versus eventual event winner Bob Tasca III in 2022. Heading to Sonoma in 2023, however, Hight looks to cap off his Western Swing with a win for the Bowtie brand.

Currently idle, the Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock teams will be back in action in Topeka, Aug. 11-13, 2023. Additionally, the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown Chevrolet teams return for the biggest event of the season soon, the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Sept. 1-4, 2023.

The 2023 DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway in the beautiful Sears Point, California-area airs first with Friday’s qualifying on Saturday, July 29 at 12 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday’s qualifying airs Sunday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m. ET, with Sunday’s Finals following on FOX at 4 p.m. ET. Coverage streaming live throughout the weekend can be found through NHRA.tv, available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

Austin Prock, driver of the Rocky Mountain Twist / Montana Brands Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“I’m excited to get going at the final race of the Western Swing in Sonoma, California. This Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist car is running well, we see it. I believe we can leave Sonoma Raceway with a Wally. I’m looking forward to making sight solid runs and getting the job done.”

Robert Hight, driver of the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“I’m excited to be back in Northern California, this is my home track, I grew up coming here. I’ve never missed this national event,” Hight said. “I think this Cornwell Tools team is due for a win. We’ve struggled a bit, and had some bad luck, but I know this team, we know how to win. We keep putting in the work and it will pay off. Hopefully, it’s this weekend and we can break back into the top three in points. The Countdown is coming, and we want to be in a strong position to start the battle for another championship.”

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS

1,434: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time).

605: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 621.

375: Number of wins in Pro Stock since 1970; 255 won in the Chevrolet Camaro body.

166: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

157: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

79: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time).

77: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro body.

47: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

27: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

24: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

18: Number of Pro Stock championships.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

UPCOMING NHRA MILESTONES

950: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) is second all-time with 921 elimination round wins. He could reach 950 round wins with a decent run in the 18-race schedule.

621: Robert Hight achieved 605 Funny Car elimination wins in Chicago to rank 13th on the all-time NHRA list; Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car) sits 12th with 621.

445: By qualifying for his next race, Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) will extend his NHRA record to 445 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2002 at Pomona 2, and he holds the longest career qualifying streak in NHRA.

138: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) ranks third on the NHRA all-time list with 121 No. 1 qualifiers. He will tie Warren Johnson (Pro Stock, 138) for second to John Force (165) on the list.

270: By qualifying for his next race, Robert Hight will extend his NHRA record to 270 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2010 at Pomona 2, and he currently sits seventh in career qualifying streaks in NHRA (Doug Kalitta is sixth at 276).

65: Robert Hight moved into the top 10 on the all-time NHRA victory list with his win in Pomona 1 with 63. Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock, retired) is next ninth on list with 65.

46: Erica Enders has 44 career Pro Stock victories (all with Chevrolet, first win coming at Chicago, 2012 and last win at Las Vegas 2, 2022). Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) is the all-time NHRA female leader with 46.

18: Brittany Force (16 Top Fuel career wins) will move past Shirley Muldowney (18 wins) into third on the NHRA all-time victory list for females. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 44) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle, 46) are ahead.

6: Erica Enders (Pro Stock) could tie Warren Johnson (6 Pro Stock championships) for second on the class list. The same holds for Greg Anderson. Bob Glidden is the leader with 10.

3: Brittany Force (Top Fuel, 2 championships) would tie Shirley Muldowney (Top Fuel) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) for second on the NHRA all-time championship list by females with another title in 2023. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 5) is the leader.

