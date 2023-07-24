Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Seattle Post-Race Report – 07.23.23

TORRENCE SCORES 200th WIN FOR TOYOTA WITH SEATTLE TOP FUEL VICTORY

Four-time NHRA champion takes over Top Fuel points lead

KENT, Wash. (July 23, 2023) – Steve Torrence won Sunday’s Top Fuel final at Pacific Raceways near Seattle to earn the 200th victory for Toyota in NHRA competition. Torrence topped Doug Kalitta in an all-Toyota Top Fuel final to earn the milestone victory.

In Funny Car, J.R. Todd advanced to the final round and came home runner-up by inches to race-winner Tim Wilkerson on Sunday. This continues Todd’s performance surge as the former champion has finished in the semi-finals or better four of the last five races.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Pacific Raceways

Race 11 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W. 3.736 v. 3.750(J. Hart) W. 3.752 v. 8.811(B. Force) W. 4.016 v. 4.074(S. Langdon) W. 3.940 v. 4.861 (D. Kalitta) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Finalist W. 3.753 v. 4.384(R. Smith) W. 4.975 v. No Run(Bye) W. 3.813 v. 3.947(C. Millican) L. 4.861 v. 3.940 (S. Torrence) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.779 v. 4.755(A. Brown) W. 3.792 v. 4.772(M. Salinas) L. 4.074 v. 4.016(S. Torrence) Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W. 3.740 v. 3.785(T. Schumacher) L. 3.807 v. 3.973(C. Millican) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L. 4.755 v. 3.779(S. Langdon)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Finalist W. 3.909 v. No Run(A. Laughlin) W. 3.964 v. 4.085(C. Pedregon) W. 3.988 v. 3.974(Holeshot Win –C. Green) L. 4.014 v. 4.007 (T. Wilkerson) Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W. 4.481 v. 12.260(J. Diehl) L. 4.958 v. 4.006(T. Wilkerson) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L. 4.176 v. 3.963(C. Green)

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

Final Result: Winner

How does it feel to head to Sonoma with all of this momentum after today’s win?

“It’s a great feeling. Just kind of a monkey off your back sense of accomplishment feeling. In the year’s past, we’ve had such a dominant race car and I think you can get a little complacent and winning is a norm and it’s really not and never should be. The performance today – I’ll tell you, two rounds were stellar, and two rounds were not stellar. You’ve got to be confident. It’s difficult when things are not going absolutely great to be as confident as you need to be to drive these things successfully. And, like I said, you just need to take a step back, reevaluate the situation and just see how thankful, grateful, fortunate and blessed we are to be able to do what we do with such great partners like what we have. This is a great place to win and at the right time to feel like we’re getting some momentum going. We’re getting that race car that we’ve had in year’s past back where you go out there and call your shots. I knew that as the day got hotter and the track was a little more susceptible to spinning the tires out there, we struggled but we did better than the guy or girl beside us. Right now, our confidence is back. I don’t think that it’s as good as it can be, but it’s definitely moving in the right direction. You’re only as good as your last shot so you need to continue moving forward. I think that we have a really good race car going into Sonoma. Conditions will probably be a much different situation there where you have to move a lot faster and it just won’t be as warm, maybe, but we’ll see how it goes. Hats off to the Capco Contractors boys at home that are taking care of us and keeping us out here. And Toyota that just makes sure we have all the right information for the track, excited to get the 200th win for Toyota here today. Also, thanks to Red Line Tools that supports us. We’re a family-owned and family-run team and we’re really close to the vest and careful with who we partner with so we’re proud of the people that support us.”

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

Final Result: Finalist

Are you happy after a good points day for the team?

“Obviously, getting beat in the final there’s not a lot of positive things to say, but it was a good weekend for us. Going to the final again. All of my guys have worked hard on this thing, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve got going on. It was there for the taking in the finals, so it was one of those deals that we let one get away. I really appreciate everyone’s support.”

