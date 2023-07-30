Burton Finishes 31st at Richmond

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team struggled throughout Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway and wound up 31st at the finish.

Burton started 22nd but was never able to work his way forward. He fell a lap down by the end of the first Stage, a 70-lapper. From that point on, the strategy options were few as the only yellow flag other than for the end of a Stage came with just eight laps left to run.

By the end of a long, hot race on the three-quarter-mile oval, the No. 21 Mustang was three laps behind the leader.

Burton and the DEX Imaging team will have an opportunity to turn more laps on a short track as they participate in a NASCAR test at Richmond on Monday and Tuesday.

Then they will turn the focus to the intermediate-track program and next week’s FireKeepers Casino 400 on the two-mile Michigan International Speedway.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.