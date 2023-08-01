Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Michigan Race Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Michigan Race Advance

No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: FireKeepers Casino 400 (Round 23 of 36)

● Time/Date: 2:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Aug. 6

● Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn

● Layout: 2-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 200 laps/400 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 45 laps / Stage 2: 75 laps / Final Stage: 80 laps

● TV/Radio: USA Network / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Sunday’s FireKeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn is the third NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2-mile oval for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) driver Chase Briscoe. It comes following an 11th-place finish at Richmond (Va.) Raceway last Sunday. The result was Briscoe’s second top-15 finish in three races and his third finish inside the top-20 since Richard Boswell took over as crew chief of the No. 14 SHR entry June 25 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

● The Mahindra Tractors-sponsored driver’s best finish at Michigan came in 2021, his first Cup Series appearance at the track. He was running well inside the top-10 when contact with Kurt Busch damaged his Ford Mustang with just three laps remaining in the race. He held on for an 11th-place finish.

● Prior to the Cup Series, Briscoe never finished outside of the top-10 in his three previous starts there, each in a different series. In his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series start in 2019, he started 14th and finished seventh. He finished ninth in his only NASCAR Truck Series start there in 2017, and second in the 2016 ARCA Menards Series event.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

What was your biggest issue last year at Michigan, where you finished the first stage in the top-10 but ultimately left with a 20th place result?

“We were so tight. Some cautions worked out in our favor at the beginning to have the chance to get up front, but in the end we just couldn’t really get the balance right. I think we’ve had some time to work on that and hope that we have found something to correct that and put us in a better position. We probably could’ve finished a little better, if I hadn’t gotten into the wall, so I think we were probably a little better than what that finish shows.”

How is Michigan different than some of the other intermediate-style tracks on the schedule?

“It’s a lot faster. You don’t have the same racing area as you do at some others. We’re all really fighting to run the same line, and when you’re trying to keep up your momentum getting into a corner, that becomes a really tight space. You can’t really race Michigan the same as you do Fontana or the smaller intermediate tracks. You really need to have a car that handles well, like anywhere else, but you need to make sure you’re not making it worse with how you manage the speed we carry into the corners.”

No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: Richard Boswell

Hometown: Friendship, Maryland

Car Chief: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Spotter: Joey Campbell

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Shayne Pipala

Hometown: Frankfort Square, Illinois

Rear Tire Changer: Dakota Ratcliff

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Michael Osinski

Hometown: Vestal, New York

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rob Fink

Hometown: Mocksville, North Carolina