Jason Kitzmiller; A.L.L. Construction Racing Ready to Race in the Irish Hills

BROOKLYN, Mich: On the heels of his season-best finish of 11th at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway last month, ARCA Menards Series veteran Jason Kitzmiller and his A.L.L. Construction Racing team trek to Michigan International Speedway (MIS), site of Friday afternoon’s Henry Ford Health 200 riding the momentum.

Kitzmiller was super competitive at Pocono – contending for his fifth top-10 of his ARCA career.

The Todd Myers-led team ran in the top-10 for a majority of the Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150, but late-race contact stumbled Kitzmiller’s pace leaving the team with a frustrating but competitive 11th-place finish.

With a fast race car in the hauler and all eyes focused on the Irish Hills of Michigan, Kitzmiller returns to the 2.0-mile oval hungry for a top-10 finish in his fifth ARCA start of 2023.

“I’m pretty proud of our A.L.L. Construction Racing team,” offered Kitzmiller. “Pocono was a disappointment as far as our finish, but we were definitely encouraged by our overall performance.

“We had a fast No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet and I believe we learned some things that we can apply and hopefully make Michigan our best race yet of the season.”

The Petersburg, W.V. native heads to the Great Lakes State eyeing his fourth track-start and looking to best his eighth-place finish in the 2020 VizCom 200.

Overall, Kitzmiller hasn’t finished worse than 12th at MIS and maintains an average finishing position of 10.7.

“Michigan is one of those tracks that I really seem to adapt well at,” Kitzmiller. “Michigan is a fun track to race, but it’s important to have a good balance on your race car that gives you the speed to be competitive.

“Finishing 12th in my last two races there is definitely solid, but I’m aiming for a top-10 or better on Friday afternoon. Anything below that would be a disappointment.”

In addition to the ARCA Menards Series this season, A.L.L. Construction Racing has been and will also participate in select Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Series events.

“While we may not have had the results we wanted at this point in the year, we are still having a lot of fun,” sounded Kitzmiller. “I am hoping as we dive into the rest of the year, we can even have more fun and keep our race car near the front in both the CARS Tour and the ARCA Menards Series.

“I want to thank my team for their endless efforts of making sure we go to the track with a competitive race car and having a positive outlook. The fan vibe at Michigan is always incredible, so I cannot wait to get there and not only have a good race but hang out with the race fans as well.”

Michigan is the last planned ARCA Menards Series race on Kitzmiller’s schedule this season, although the successful entrepreneur hasn’t ruled out adding a race or two before the season concludes in October at Toledo Speedway.

“Right now, we don’t have anything solidified on our 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule, that could change though,” added Kitzmiller. “Having a good run at Michigan this weekend could certainly boost the opportunity to compete at Kansas or Bristol next month, but we will see.

“Things are pretty busy and we’re already starting to prepare for 2024, so we will see how things unfold in Michigan and let everyone know our remaining plans in the coming weeks.”

Since 2020, Kitzmiller has 21 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with four top-10 finishes overall, including a career-best eighth-place finish twice at Talladega Superspeedway (April 2020) and Michigan International Speedway (August 2020) respectively.

The Henry Ford Health 200 (100 laps | 200 miles) is the 11th of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule in the 71st consecutive ARCA season. Practice begins Friday, August 4 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying in a timed session will start a short time later at 2:30 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 6:00 p.m. ET. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391 | online channel 981) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.