Bobby Ford Band to perform at World Wide Technology Raceway’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR event

Back by popular demand: local group played WWTR NASCAR race in June

ST. LOUIS, August 4, 2023 – St. Louis-based country music group The Bobby Ford Band will perform at World Wide Technology Raceway’s annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on Saturday, August 26.

The Bobby Ford Band plays nothing but high energy, sing-along, can’t-sit-still country music. They will perform on the midway stage on Saturday of race weekend from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you read their bios, you can tell they’re just a great bunch of musicians who love to perform.

Bobby Ford (lead vocals) — Grew up singing in the church choir. Moved to Nashville at age 21 to pursue a career in country music. Returned to St. Louis for family reasons and now is a local star who has opened for a number of touring country artists.

Chris Konya (guitar) – Started in the business as his father’s roadie. Formed his own band in high school, and, like Ford, worked in Nashville.

Chet Votruba (guitar) — Raised on rock ‘n’ roll and Motown, he’s had a passion for music since he picked up his brothers purple Mexican Stratocaster at age 10.

Steve McNicol (bass) — After trying his hand at several other instruments, Steve picked up a bass guitar at age 17. He’d finally found an instrument that he enjoyed so much that no one needed to remind him to practice.

Connor Coffey (violin) — Coffey’s introduction to music was through classical composers. Studying classical music at the age of 6 years old, Connor quickly fell in love with the solo violin concertos of Mozart, Tchaikovsky, as well as the solo violin compositions of Bach. A chance encounter with Grammy Award-winning fiddler Mark O’Connor changed his style.

Gabe Pecher (percussion) — Raised in a musical family, Gabe quickly found his way to playing percussion in the school band and even quicker to starting a band with his older brother. His love for punk rock and heavy metal in high school put him on the stage opening for national acts like Motley Crue, and Static-X.

The annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline brings the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the St. Louis-Metro East region. The August 26-27 race weekend includes INDY NXT and USAC Silver Crown Series racing, as well as Vintage Indy exhibition runs and displays.

Saturday, August 26

7 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open. Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience open.

8 a.m. – Vintage Indy exhibition.

8:55 a.m. – INDY NXT practice.

10 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice.

11:45 a.m. – INDY NXT qualifying.

1 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying.

2:35 p.m. – INDY NXT OUTFRONT Showdown race.

4 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group A highline practice.

4:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group B highline practice.

4:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES final practice (all cars, 60 minutes).

7:30 p.m. – Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience closed.

Sunday, August 27

7 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open. Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience open.

8 a.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

9 a.m. – Vintage Indy exhibition.

10:15 a.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying.

11 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver autograph session.

12 p.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series pre-race ceremonies.

12:15 p.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series OUTFRONT 100 (80 laps, 100 miles, 60 minutes).

1:55 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline driver introductions.

2:19 p.m. – Invocation and national anthem.

2:22 p.m. – Command for drivers to cars.

2:35 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (260 laps, 325 miles).

5:30 p.m. – Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience closed.

Schedule subject to change.

