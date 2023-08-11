Addmotor Unveils CITYTRI E-310 Folding Electric Trike Under $2000

The rise of electric bikes has been nothing short of extraordinary, shaping the very future of personal mobility. The technological advancements over the last decade have transformed e-bikes from basic bicycles with electric motors into well-crafted machines designed for practicality and convenience. Some e-bike enthusiasts are going as far as proclaiming that e-bikes can effectively replace traditional cars for everyday commuting and it would be suffice to say, they aren’t wrong. Electric bikes are fast, comfortable, budget-efficient, and environmentally-friendly alternatives to provide everyone with a suitable way of moving around.

In this landscape, Addmotor, a reputable e-bike specialist based in California, has established itself as a key player, known for producing electric two and three-wheelers that seamlessly blend fun, practicality, and affordability. The latest addition to the lineup, the CITYTRI E-310, is a standout folding e-trike, designed with meticulous attention to detail to cater to the needs of daily cycling and commuting routines.

One of the key factors that sets Addmotor apart from its competitors is its commitment to affordability without compromising on quality. The CITYTRI E-310, priced below $2000, showcases the brand’s dedication to making electric transportation accessible to a broader audience. So let’s examine its features and find out what’s in store for us.

Addmotor CITYTRI E-310 Folding Electric Trike Review

#1 Frame Design

The CITYTRI E-310 boasts cutting-edge technology and thoughtful design, making it an ideal choice for urban commuters and outdoor enthusiasts alike. . Addmotor has incorporated high-quality components and a sturdy frame to ensure durability and performance. With an aluminum alloy frame made from 7020 and 6061, the CITYTRI E-310 reflects meticulous attention to details.

Whether it be the CNC Laser Cutting Head Tube or the intuitive folding design frame, the CITYTRI E-310 is an exceptionally well-crafted electric trike. The folding frame allows the electric trike to convert into a compact size to make it portable and easy to store. This feature is especially useful for people that live in small apartments and often face parking space issues.

#2 Comfort & Ergonomics

The step-through frame isn’t only convenient and practical but also provides an ergonomic riding experience. The trike features a comfortable and adjustable seat, ensuring that riders of all sizes can find their perfect fit. With this well-padded seat and backrest, riders can embark on longer journeys and travel for daily commuting without any fatigue.

Its three-wheel configuration offers stability and confidence, making it an excellent option for those new to cycling or seeking a more secure ride. Additionally, the handlebar on the CITYTRI E-310 is also adjustable to provide a comfortable and secure grip.

#3 750W Hub Motor

The electric motor is the heart of any e-bike, and the CITYTRI E-310’s motor packs a punch. With a powerful 750W rear mounted hub motor, riders can effortlessly conquer inclines and cover long distances without breaking a sweat. The motor is capable of providing up to 1400 peak wattage and an impressive 90Nm of torque to provide smooth and swift acceleration on paved roads to attain a maximum of 20mph top speed. The motor is also capable of hauling up to 280+100 lbs of payload capacity with ease. The rear and front baskets are optional and can be bought separately.

The 750W hub-motor can be engaged by either pedal assist or twist throttle. The pedal assist is coupled with an effective speed sensor to provide a smooth and efficient ride. Additionally, the twist throttle allows riders to control the speed of the bike without having to pedal. It is an ideal solution for those who want to get from A to B without pedalling.

#4 Differential

The most impressive thing about this budget-friendly option is the inclusion of differential. The differential divides the power evenly between the two rear wheels and allows for a more comfortable and stable ride. With the addition of a differential, the CITYTRI E-310 performs extremely well while taking corners as both the wheels can spin independently to provide responsive control. Additionally, the differential also makes acceleration and braking more efficient.

#5 Battery Performance & Range

Addmotor has always believed in empowering riders to explore their world freely. Therefore, E-310’s battery capacity is carefully optimized to provide an impressive range of 90+ miles on a single charge in PAS1 mode. The range can vary depending on the type of terrain and PAS level you are riding on. With this exceptional battery performance, commuters can now bid farewell to range anxiety and confidently rely on their trikes for daily transportation without worrying about running out of power mid-journey.

The 48V*20Ah Samsung battery pack is also UL-certified to provide a safe and reliable long-lasting experience. With this UL-certified battery pack , riders can rest assured that their trikes will provide a safe and reliable journey every time. The battery pack is rated for 1000-1500 charge cycles, so the CITYTRI E-310 is designed for years of continuous use. The battery pack is stored internally to protect it from the elements and is easy to remove for charging or storage.

#6 Brakes & Lights

Safety is a top priority for Addmotor, and the CITYTRI E-310 doesn’t disappoint in this aspect. The trike comes equipped with essential safety features, including reliable brakes and responsive lighting. These elements not only enhance the rider’s safety but also contribute to overall confidence and peace of mind while navigating through busy streets or dimly lit paths.

To provide exceptional stopping power, Tektro Mechanical Disc Brakes are used on this innovative e-trike. Moreover, the trike also features parking brakes for convenient parking and dismounting. The EB 2.0 lighting system provides different light modes to provide head light, taillight, hazard light, flash light, and turning signals to ensure you’re well seen in the dark.

The Verdict

To conclude, Addmotor’s CITYTRI E-310 Folding Electric Trike is unquestionably one of the most spec’d electric bike options under $2000 on the e-bike market. The trike’s combination of affordability, reliability, and thoughtful design sets an unprecedented standard for electric mobility. Whether it’s for daily commutes or replacing your car, the E-310 offers an unparalleled riding experience, empowering individuals to embrace a sustainable and exciting way of exploring their world.