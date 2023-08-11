Car wheels with many different designs easily make customers wonder which model to choose. So, read the list of the top 10 aftermarket wheel brands in 2023 below!

Introduction

Aluminum alloy wheels generally have better thermal conductivity, anti-corrosion properties and are lighter in comparison with steel wheels, making them the best choice for passenger vehicles. The wheels’ light weight reduces pressure on the tires, balances the car, and allows the suspension to better grip the terrain, thus improving grip.

Based on their market size, brand awareness, and business volume, we list the top 10 aftermarket wheel brands in 2023.

Top 10 Aftermarket Wheel Brand In 2023

COR Wheels

A seasoned specialist created COR Wheels (COR International) to create the best competition and street wheels. Our clients benefited as a result of our passionate acceptance of the danger of achieving engineering heights never before attained.

COR Wheels are designed to be combined with various trims for use on different vehicle platforms.

It allows each car to have its unique style without the time and expense of developing individual wheels. Cor wheels also contribute to better performance by helping to cool the vehicle’s brake rotor.

Stockton Wheel Service

For more than 100 years, Stockton Wheel Service has offered custom and specialty wheel services. Our artisans restore life to broken wheels and widen your narrow OEM wheels to make them fat and tall, as they are experts in custom wheel repair and widening.

In addition to offering custom wheel services, Stockton Wheel carries an extensive selection of new wheels. Stockton Wheel has the wheel you’re searching for, whether you want a stylish set of Nostalgia Wheels for your Hot Rod or a unique set of Industrial Wheels!

Konig

The criterion of Konig’s products is ‘simple but classy.’ Applicability and romantic appearance are the plus points of Konig Hypergram.

Volk

Regarding flexibility, there is probably no custom wheel manufacturer worldwide that can ‘surpass’ Rays Wheels. With designs that exude a strong, stylish look, the market has ” nailed ” Rays Wheels products exclusively for racing models. The Volk TE37 is a prime example.

Volk TE37 was released to the public in 1996; this wheel model impresses with its compact size of 15 inches and super light weight of 3.7 kg. Not only suitable for racing ‘warriors, ‘ Volk TE37 also helps terrain vehicles increase drift skills.

With superior features and flexible design, Volk TE37 is the ‘inspiration’ for producing rampant fake goods in the market.

American Racing

The flexible design is the unique feature of the American Racing wheel model, which brings a neo-nostalgic beauty to the car regardless of whether it is a muscle car or a racing car.

American Racing Torq Thrust consists of 5 spokes made of high-quality aluminum, sizes from 14-20 inches. It is also a wheel model suitable for drag racing.

In addition to Torq Thrust, two models of wheels that are very popular with customers are American Racing AR39 and American Racing AR767.

Enkei

Source: Enkei T6R

Custom Wheels ENKEI offers the latest alloy wheel designs using composite alloy technology, such as the casting/forging process and hardness testing that must pass strict JGTC Standards and superior manufacturing facilities.

The active Enkei Group is throughout Asia, Latin America, North America, and Europe, supplying all of the largest Japanese automakers and General Motors in the OEM market and countless other consumers in the automotive aftermarket.

Enkei also manufactures complex high-tech racing wheels for other motorsports, including drift, racing, motorsport, and single-seater racing.

Ronal

Today, more than 20 million wheels are manufactured by Ronal each year in 11 factories on three continents. Ronal Group is one of the global companies since it s has a presence in Eastern Europe, the NAFTA region, and Asia.

The Ronal LSX features an eye-catching 5-spoke diagonal pattern that will instantly conquer any car enthusiast thanks to its sporty appearance and sophisticated triangular details. The jet-black color of the inner workings further distinguishes its polished face.

The Ronal LSX is a feast for the eyes with its sleek design. Its mesh spokes have been adapted to fit many modern European vehicles, including luxurious BMWs and Mercedes.

BBS

Source: BBS.com

In addition to Enkei, Germany’s BBS is another ‘boggart’ of the car wheel tuning world. With a large business scale, BBS “occupies” the entire European and Japanese automobile market.

The BBS Super RS is a classic bold wheel model, the perfect decoration for ’90s models. The cross-spoke multi-spoke wheels are accented with delicately cut diamond details attached.

Around the center circle is the attraction of the Super RS. Later, there were many manufacturers that ‘modified’ BBS Super RS but could not achieve the sophistication of the original.

Vossen

It is no coincidence that the Vossen CVT is counterfeited so much in the global auto market. Vossen’s custom wheels have a sophisticated design, making the car lighter, have good airflow, and make the car move more smoothly.

O.Z

Alloy Oz Racing is an Italian Wheels brand that was founded in 1971. Staying true to its roots, this company pays great attention to details. They focus on providing wheels that perfectly combine performance, quality, and design.

OZ supplies wheels to major motorsport teams in Formula 1, DTM, Indy Car Racing, WRC, and more. This brand has many styles to suit modern applications and designs.

Conclusion

