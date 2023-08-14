ARCA Menards Series at Watkins Glen International: General Tire 100 at The Glen Pre-race Notes

ARCA Menards Series
The Race: General Tire 100 at The Glen
The Place: Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY
The Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
The Time: 6 PM ET
TV: Live, FS1, 6 PM ET
Distance: 41 Laps/100.450 Miles
- The General Tire 100 at The Glen is the 13th round of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season. It will be the fourth time the ARCA Menards Series has raced at Watkins Glen International.
- Jesse Love enters the Henry Ford Health System 200 with a 98-point lead over Frankie Muniz in the battle for the ARCA Menards Series championship. Muniz holds a one-point advantage over Andres Perez for the second position.
- Love won last Friday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for his third consecutive series victory, his seventh win in 12 starts in 2023. It’s the second time he’s won three consecutive races this season. He won consecutive races at Talladega Superspeedway, Kansas Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway, then a single win at Elko Speedway, and then reeled off consecutive wins at Pocono Raceway, Michigan International Speedway, and IRP.
- The ARCA Menards Series has previously raced at Watkins Glen International in 2001, won by John Finger, 2021, won by Corey Heim, and in 2022, won by Brandon Jones.
- Finger’s win at Watkins Glen in 2001 came in his first, and to date only, ARCA Menards Series start.
- NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie, a three-time ARCA Menards Series winner in 2013, will make his first series appearance since that year’s finale at Kansas Speedway. LaJoie’s wins have come at Chicagoland Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and Kentucky Speedway.
- Brent Crews will make his ARCA Menards Series debut driving the No. 15 entry for Venturini Motorsports.
- Seventeen-time series winner Bob Schacht will make what is scheduled to be his final career ARCA Menards Series start in his own No. 75 Chevrolet. Schacht has one previous ARCA Menards Series win on a road course, that coming at St. Louis International Raceway in 1986.
- The General Tire 100 at The Glen will be the 29th ARCA Menards Series race on a road course in series history. Previous road course winners include Fred Lorenzen and Nelson Stacy at Meadowdale International Raceway in 1958 and 1960, respectively, Curtis Turner at Virginia International Raceway in 1962, Elmer Musgrave at Meadowdale in 1964, Jack Bowsher at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 1965, Bob Schacht at St. Louis International Raceway in 1986, Ken Schrader and Darrell Waltrip at Heartland Park Topeka in 1991 and 1992, respectively, Scott Lagasse on the streets of Des Moines in 1994, John Finger at Watkins Glen in 2001, Justin Allgaier and Patrick Long at New Jersey Motorsports Park in 2008 and 2009, respectively, Justin Marks at Palm Beach International Raceway in 2010, Casey Roderick at NJMP in 2010, Andrew Ranger at NJMP in 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014, Chris Buescher and Austin Theriault at Road America in 2013 and 2017, respectively, Michael Self on the road course at Daytona International Speedway in 2020, Ty Gibbs at Mid-Ohio in 2021, Corey Heim at Watkins Glen in 2021, Taylor Gray at Mid-Ohio in 2022, Brandon Jones at Watkins Glen in 2022, and Tyler Ankrum at Mid-Ohio in 2023.
- Andrew Ranger is the only driver to win more than one road course race in ARCA Menards Series history.
- Ty Gibbs holds the ARCA Menards Series track qualifying record at Watkins Glen International, set in 2021, at 73.771 seconds/119.754 miles per hour.
- Corey Heim holds the ARCA Menards Series race record at Watkins Glen International, also set in 2021, at 1 hour, 5 minutes, 32 seconds/91.968 miles per hour.
- The record for the most lead changes in an ARCA Menards Series race at Watkins Glen International is nine, set in 2001. The fewest was two, in 2021.
- The record for the most cautions in an ARCA Menards Series race at Watkins Glen is five, for a record 16 laps, set in 2022. The fewest was one for three laps in 2021.
- Should the race need to be extended into overtime, there will be one attempt at a one-lap “green and white together” finish.