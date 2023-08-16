Search
ARCAFeatured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC XFINITYWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

Weekend schedule for Watkins Glen

By Angela Campbell
Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Watkins Glen this weekend as the regular season winds down with only two races remaining before the Playoffs begin.

Thirteen drivers have clinched a spot in the Cup Series Playoffs – Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. With only three open spots in the 16-driver field, the competition promises to be intense.

With four races to go in the Xfinity Series regular season, only four drivers have secured a spot in the 12-driver playoff field including Austin Hill, John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer.

Ty Majeski won the first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race of the Playoffs last week at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and will advance to the Round of 8. The series is off until August 27 at Milwaukee Mile Speedway when the postseason continues.

The ARCA Menards Series will also compete at Watkins Glen with the General Tire 100 Friday evening at 6 p.m. on FS1 and FloRacing with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM.

All times are ET.

Saturday, August 19

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – NBC Sports App
11 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – USA/MRN
1:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying USA/MRN/SiriusXM
Post-Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen
Distance: 82 Laps = 200.9 miles
Stages end on Lap 20, Lap 40, Lap 82
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,257,045
Post-Xfinity Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, August 20

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Distance: 90 Laps = 220.5 miles
Stages end on Lap 20, Lap 40, Lap 90
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $7,154,312
Post-Cup Race: NASCAR Press Pass

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
ARCA Menards Series at Watkins Glen International: General Tire 100 at The Glen Pre-race Notes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

bettingtop10.ca

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category