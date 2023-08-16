Weekend schedule for Watkins Glen

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Watkins Glen this weekend as the regular season winds down with only two races remaining before the Playoffs begin.

Thirteen drivers have clinched a spot in the Cup Series Playoffs – Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. With only three open spots in the 16-driver field, the competition promises to be intense.

With four races to go in the Xfinity Series regular season, only four drivers have secured a spot in the 12-driver playoff field including Austin Hill, John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer.

Ty Majeski won the first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race of the Playoffs last week at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and will advance to the Round of 8. The series is off until August 27 at Milwaukee Mile Speedway when the postseason continues.

The ARCA Menards Series will also compete at Watkins Glen with the General Tire 100 Friday evening at 6 p.m. on FS1 and FloRacing with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM.

All times are ET.

Saturday, August 19

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – NBC Sports App

11 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – USA/MRN

1:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying USA/MRN/SiriusXM

Post-Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen

Distance: 82 Laps = 200.9 miles

Stages end on Lap 20, Lap 40, Lap 82

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,257,045

Post-Xfinity Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, August 20

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

Distance: 90 Laps = 220.5 miles

Stages end on Lap 20, Lap 40, Lap 90

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $7,154,312

Post-Cup Race: NASCAR Press Pass