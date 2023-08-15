Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Team Watkins Glen Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES

The NASCAR Cup Series is back at a road course this weekend at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. Watkins Glen is a traditional road course. Michael McDowell will be back with the Love’s Travel Stops colors this weekend and ready to run it back after Sunday’s win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

The Love’s Travel Stops team is now locked into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and will be looking to advance their seeding for a championship run.

Track activity will begin Saturday with practice and qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 90-lap race is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

COMPETITION NOTES

McDowell and the Love’s Travel Stops team is currently the 12th-seed in the upcoming playoffs in three weeks. Winning a race stage and the race will give McDowell additional playoff points and advance his seeding.

Going to Watkins Glen, McDowell and the team feel confident of being in contention again. McDowell will be making his fifth start for Front Row Motorsports at Watkins Glen. He started third and finished sixth last year to earn his first top-10 at the track in the Cup Series.

The team has finished in the top-10 (seventh) in the last two road course races this season.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON

“I said it. We’re confident in our road course package this season. Watkins Glen is different than the others. It’s a really fast track and you have to have a lot of speed around there. So, we work on that in our setup, but also ensure that Michael has what he wants.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL

“At Watkins Glen, I always know what I need out of the car. Where this team is good, and why we were good last year, our Love’s guys can quickly adjust in a short practice or qualifying. I can also give them feedback on our setup before we get to the track of what we need to do to be fast. So, yes, I think that gives us a lot of confidence.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.