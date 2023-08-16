Beard Motorsports Partners with United Rentals for Two NASCAR Cup Series Races

United Rentals to Serve as Primay Sponsor for No. 62 Chevrolet and Driver Austin Hill at Daytona and Charlotte Roval

MT. PLEASANT, Michigan (Aug. 16, 2023) – Beard Motorsports announced today that United Rentals will appear as the primary sponsor on its No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro and driver Austin Hill for two NASCAR Cup Series races – the Aug. 26 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, and the Oct. 8 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on the road course at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

“NASCAR is a natural partner for us with its focus on performance, teamwork and safety,” said Craig Schmidt, Vice President, National Accounts, United Rentals. “The same goes for United Rentals and the way we Work United ™ for our team, customers and communities. We have developed some wonderful relationships through our NASCAR partnerships, including the one we have with Austin Hill. We look forward to working with him in his Cup Series endeavors and with the entire Beard family and team.”

Beard Motorsports made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2017 Daytona 500 under the leadership of the late Mark Beard Sr. The team began as a way for the family patriarch to embrace his passion for motorsports and is now run by Linda Beard and her children, Amie and Mark, as a family-run organization in his honor.

“We are thrilled to have an organization like United Rentals join us for these two races,” Linda Beard said. “It’s surreal to me how much this team continues to grow and evolve because it’s still very much a passion project for me, my daughter Amie and son Mark Jr. This has been such an amazing season for our race team and family. We’re so excited to have the opportunity to take this No. 62 Chevrolet to some tracks that are new for us as a race team, and we couldn’t do it without the support of the partners that have signed on with us this year.

Back behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro, Hill will attempt to qualify for just his fifth career NASCAR Cup Series start at Daytona. The 29-year-old driver from Winston, Georgia, raced to a 24th-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April and earned a 37th-place result at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9 after being taken out in an incident not of his own doing. In February, Hill was poised to be part of the field for the season-opening Daytona 500 before getting collected in an accident not of his making during his Duel qualifying race.

“I’ve had a great relationship with United Rentals throughout my entire career, and they have been supportive of each step I’ve taken,” Hill said. “It’s an honor to have them on board as a primary partner in the Cup Series, and I look forward to sporting their colors on the No. 62 Chevrolet at Daytona and Charlotte.”

Hill is a six-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the stepping-stone division to the elite Cup Series. Of his six career wins in the series, four have been on superspeedway-style tracks – two at Daytona and two on Atlanta’s reconfigured oval.

About United Rentals:

United Rentals, Inc., is the largest equipment rental company in the world. Founded in 1997, United Rentals has an integrated network of 1,487 rental locations in North America, 14 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 25,750 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and other customers. The company offers approximately 4,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $20.64 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index®. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Additional information about United Rentals can be found at UnitedRentals.com.