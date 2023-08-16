Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Watkins Glen Race Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Watkins Glen Race Advance

No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Go Bowling at The Glen (Round 25 of 36)

● Time/Date: 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Aug. 20

● Location: Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International

● Layout: 2.45-mile, seven-turn road course

● Laps/Miles: 90 laps / 220.5 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 20 laps / Stage 2: 20 laps / Final Stage: 50 laps

● TV/Radio: USA / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Chase Briscoe and the Mahindra Tractors team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) head to Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International looking for back-to-back top-10 road course results after earning a sixth-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last Sunday. It was Briscoe’s sixth top-10 of the season and first on a road course in the NextGen car.

● Briscoe finished 29th at Watkins Glen after being caught up in an on-track incident but had a strong Ford Mustang in the debut of the NextGen at the 2.45-mile, seven-turn road course last year. In 2021, he finished ninth in his first Cup Series start at the track.

● The 28-year-old from Mitchell, Indiana, has one Xfinity Series start at Watkins Glen. He started and finished sixth in 2019.

● It’s a doubleheader weekend for Mahindra Tractors as the SHR partner joins Briscoe at the dirt track Friday night. Before climbing behind the wheel of his Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang, Briscoe will make his return to Sprint Car racing at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, New York. He’ll pilot a 410 Sprint Car in the All-Star Circuit of Champions event, which will be streamed live on FloRacing.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

You just had your best finish since April and a lot has changed for the No. 14 team since then. Is there a chance to improve on that sixth-place finish from last weekend with back-to-back road course races?

“I’m looking forward to staying in the road-course rhythm. Last year, we were really good at Watkins Glen, winning the first stage, but then got caught up in a wreck and couldn’t really get it together. We had a lot of speed, so hopefully we’ll have that again this year. And I feel like after what we saw at Indy, that could be the case. Watkins Glen is a track where you can definitely play some strategy and maybe that will give us what we need to make it a top-five or get closer to a win. It’s always a beautiful weekend at Watkins Glen and I’m looking forward to getting there.”

Was the run at Indy a confidence boost for the No. 14 team?

“For sure. The road courses haven’t been very good to us ever since the NextGen car. We’d find something good – good speed or track position when we needed it – and then something would happen. This is the most competitive that I’ve been and the best feel I’ve had. It’s the closest we’ve been to what it used to feel like for me on the road courses when I ran really well, so I’m really hoping it carries over into this weekend.”

No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: Richard Boswell

Hometown: Friendship, Maryland

Car Chief: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Spotter: Joey Campbell

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Shayne Pipala

Hometown: Frankfort Square, Illinois

Rear Tire Changer: Dakota Ratcliff

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Dylan Moser

Hometown: Monroe, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rob Fink

Hometown: Mocksville, North Carolina