Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Watkins Glen International

Go Bowling at the Glen

Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, August 20 at 3:00 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made two NCS starts at Watkins Glen International and earned a runner-up finish in the 2022 Go Bowling at the Glen.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and led 30 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 11 NCS starts at Watkins Glen International Raceway and has earned one win, four top fives, seven top-10 finishes and has led 58 laps.

Allmendinger earned his first NCS victory at the 2014 Cheez-It 355 at The Glen.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led seven laps and earned one top five, four top 10 and six top-15 finishes.

“Watkins Glen last year was probably one of the most fun races I’ve been a part of. Our car was really good, conditions were tough with the rain early in the race and trying to drive up through the field. It’s always a racetrack that has a special place in my heart knowing it’s where I got my first Cup win. I really believe we can go there, have a solid points day and hopefully have a shot at the win.” – AJ Allmendinger on Watkins Glen International

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made two NCS starts at Watkins Glen International, with a best finish of 18th.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“Watkins Glen is one of my favorite road courses that we go to. Last year we were really competitive but had some things happen that were out of our control. I think if we can execute on our end, we have a chance to really contend.” – Justin Haley on Watkins Glen International

Shriners Children’s 200

Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, August 19 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made 11 NXS starts at Watkins Glen International and has earned two runner-up finishes, four top-10 finishes and has led 33 laps.

So far in the 2023 NXS season Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, six pole awards, 16 top five and 35 top-10 finishes.

Kyle Busch, No. 10 LA Golf Chevrolet Camaro

Of 11 NXS starts at Watkins Glen International, Kyle Busch has earned one win, one pole award, three runner-up finishes, six top five and seven top-10 finishes. He has also led a total of 155 laps at the Glen.

In Busch’s previous two starts for Kaulig Racing in 2023, he earned one top five and a top-10 finish.

“I love Watkins Glen, so I’m excited to run the No. 10 LA Golf Chevy; thanks to all the guys at Kaulig Racing for letting me do it. I’m actually going to have to relearn an H-pattern again for the Xfinity car. Extra track time is always good, but the Xfinity cars and the Cup cars are vastly different from each other this day and age. I don’t anticipate there being a whole lot of learning going on.” – Kyle Busch on Watkins Glen International

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made four NXS starts at Watkins Glen International where he has an average finish of 20th.

Hemric currently sits eighth in the NXS standings and has earned four top five and 11 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

“Watkins Glen is considered the superspeedway road course that we go to. You have to have a lot of mechanical grip and aero does matter. We know that Watkins Glen is one of our weaker road courses, but we look forward to hopefully going there and having an opportunity to do something really cool amongst the package we have been building on over the last couple months. I’m excited to see what kind of fruit it bears and go have some fun.” – Daniel Hemric on Watkins Glen International

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his first start at Watkins Glen International in the NXS in the Shriners Children’s 200.

Smith has previously made one start at Watkins Glen in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS).

He currently sits seventh in the NXS points standings with one win, five top five and eight top-10 finishes.

“Watkins Glen is one of those road courses that feels like it was made for NASCAR. There’s lots of passing opportunities, especially in turn one. From that point on, you’ll need to get good drive up the esses to carry speed throughout the lap. Hopefully we can gain some momentum back and get a clean finish.” – Chandler Smith on Watkins Glen International





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.