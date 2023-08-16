Whether you’re out getting a bite to eat with your Tinder date or filling your car up with fuel for a road trip, you’ve probably been in countless situations where service staff must assist you. You might be wondering when and how to tip correctly.

Even if you have worked in the service industry, tipping etiquette is not always clear. In some countries, it’s even frowned upon to tip restaurant staff.

There’s also always a new viral story on social media shaming individuals for treating service staff poorly and tipping insultingly small amounts, absurdly large amounts, or not at all. While there’s a good chance you don’t want to go viral for all the wrong reasons, it’s more probable that you simply want to play your part in society well.

So we’ve rounded up the basics of tipping etiquette to help you navigate your way as a pleasant customer.

Restaurant Waiters

It’s no secret that working in the restaurant industry as a waiter can be highly taxing. For some service staff in this industry, tips make it possible to get by on minimum wage.

But when tipping, you’ll want to avoid insulting tips of less than 10% of the bill before taxes. The general tipping notion here is 10% of the bill for decent services, 15% for great services, and 25% for superior services. There’s no cap on tipping waiters, so feel free to tip as you can afford, granted you don’t tip less than 10%.

Gas Station Attendants

When tipping gas station attendants in NJ, bear in mind that you don’t need to tip attendants. In some states, it’s against the law to offer tips to gas station attendants. The primary reason for these laws is to regulate pricing and maintain transparency with customers.

But if you are visiting a state where it’s legal to tip attendants and you feel compelled to show appreciation for the services you receive, you could consider tipping non-monetary; tipping with a cold drink or even a snack is a great option. Otherwise, you can acknowledge excellent services with polite interactions and verbal expressions of gratitude.

Taxi Drivers

Whether you’re getting around with regular yellow taxis or enjoying the convenience of rent with driver and ride-share services like Uber, these service staff are generally also entitled to tips. The app will suggest different tip options, although tipping suggestions start at 20% of the total ride cost. It makes sense to apply this rule of thumb to cab drivers.

Beauty Salon Services

Nothing beats the fresh feeling of having your hair or nails done at your favorite salon. But are you tipping these expert service staff enough to show appreciation? Many customers assume that it’s unnecessary to tip because beauty treatments already cost quite a bit. But tipping 10% of the bill is the general standard in the industry.

Whether you’re eating out, filling up with gas, or getting your nails done, remember to tip according to the general standards while also expressing verbal gratitude to service staff.