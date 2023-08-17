NHRA AT BRAINERD: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2023 LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS

BRAINERD INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA

AUGUST 18-20, 2023

CHEVROLET NITRO AND PRO STOCK TEAMS HEAD NORTH TO BRAINERD FOR THE LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS

DETROIT (August 17, 2023) – Rapidly approaching NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship that kicks off after U.S. Nationals Labor Day weekend, Brainerd International Raceway hosts the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals and Chevrolet teams of Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock Aug. 18-20, 2023.

Entering the weekend, Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, seeks to defend her 2022 Brainer No. 1 qualifier while also racing to the Winner’s Circle. Last weekend’s runner-up in Topeka, B. Force noted her excitement for the upcoming weekend with momentum from Minnesota.

“Our Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team is ready to head to Brainerd International Raceway after a strong and eventful weekend in Topeka, Kansas. We really stepped it up on race day, ran killer all day long, went to the finals and I was strong on the tree. We didn’t get the win but we had a great weekend,” B. Force said. “Carrying that over to Brainerd, it just motivates you, it pumps you up. This Monster Energy team wants to win Brainerd. We’re inching closer and closer. We are so close to that first win of the season. It would be coming at the perfect time to get the win this weekend right before we head to the U.S. Nationals and these points reset for the Countdown to the Championship.”

After securing her 45th Pro Stock victory (46 overall with one in Super Gas) in Topeka last weekend over Greg Anderson, Erica Enders, driver of the Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro SS, is just one win away from tying Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) as the winningest female in NHRA history. With action heating up for Elite Motorsports and Erica, Enders has plenty of room left this season to surpass Sampey and solidify herself further in NHRA history.

Currently idle, the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown Chevrolet teams return for the biggest event of the season soon, the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Sept. 1-4, 2023.

The 2023 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minn. Airs first with Friday’s qualifying session on Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday’s qualifying airs Sunday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, with eliminations following by airing at 4 p.m. ET on FOX. Coverage streaming live throughout the weekend can be found through NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

Austin Prock, driver of the Rocky Mountain Twist / Montana Brands Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Brainerd International Raceway. I’ve always loved going to this one. That crowd is always electric, and I enjoy being with the fans. Last weekend in Topeka was tough for this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team but we know we will redeem ourselves this weekend. Excited to get started.”

Robert Hight, driver of the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“We started to turn a corner in Topeka, I do believe that. The combination started to respond. Jimmy Prock and the Cornwell Tools guys, we’re pretty excited moving forward. We didn’t get the results we wanted last weekend so I’m glad we get to turn around right away and get back in the seat. It’s not too late to get back into this points deal and even go into the Countdown to the Championship with the No. 1 spot. We qualified well and went a couple of rounds in Topeka, if we do well in Brainerd and then with points and a half at the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, we are right back in the thick of things and that’s our mindset right now.”

John Force, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“I love racing at Brainerd International Raceway, and, over the years, it’s liked me too. This PEAK Chevy is coming around. I know I have a fast race car, this team is capable of getting wins. We wouldn’t be out here if we didn’t think that. We made some adjustments, you do that when you’re trying to get better, it’s all coming together. We’ll get the job done.”

Camrie Caruso, driver of the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock car for KB Titan Racing:

One establishing herself at KB Titan Racing:

“The win at the Arizona Nationals was huge since it was our first Pro Stock National event but getting that Pro Stock Allstar Callout trophy was a big step for our team. We joined KB Titan Racing this year and I was the last KB Titan racer left after the first round so I had the whole team pulling for me. I love being over here with the KB Titan Racing guys and we have a really good group.”

On competing in Brainerd this weekend:

“You want to win every race but when you get to the semifinals you know you will be in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge at the next race. Our goals are simple for every race. We want to qualify as high as we can and try to win the race. Winning gets you the Wally and guarantees you get a shot at the Mission Challenge. Those championship points could come in handy at the end of the season. We want to get into that race for the U.S. Nationals for sure and that starts this Friday in Brainerd.”

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,434: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time).

605: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 621.

374: Number of wins in Pro Stock since 1970; 255 won in the Chevrolet Camaro body.

166: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

157: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

80: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time).

77: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro body.

47: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

27: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

24: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

18: Number of Pro Stock championships.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

UPCOMING NHRA MILESTONES:

950: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) is second all-time with 924 elimination round wins. He could reach 950 round wins with a decent run in the 18-race schedule.

621: Robert Hight achieved 605 Funny Car elimination wins in Chicago to rank 13th on the all-time NHRA list; Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car) sits 12th with 621.

446: By qualifying for his next race, Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) will extend his NHRA record from 445 to 446 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2002 at Pomona 2, and he holds the longest career qualifying streak in NHRA.

138: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) ranks third on the NHRA all-time list with 121 No. 1 qualifiers. He will tie Warren Johnson (Pro Stock, 138) for second to John Force (165) on the list.

271: By qualifying for his next race, Robert Hight will extend his NHRA record to 271 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2010 at Pomona 2, and he currently sits seventh in career qualifying streaks in NHRA (Doug Kalitta is sixth at 280).

65: Robert Hight moved into the top-10 in 10th on the all-time NHRA victory list with his win in Pomona 1 with 63. Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock, retired) is next ninth on list with 65.

46: Erica Enders has 45 career Pro Stock victories (all with Chevrolet, first win coming at Chicago, 2012 and last win at Las Vegas 2, 2022). Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) is the all-time NHRA female leader with 46.

18: Brittany Force (16 Top Fuel career wins) will move past Shirley Muldowney (18 wins) into third on the NHRA all-time victory list for females. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 45) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle, 46) are ahead.

6: Erica Enders (Pro Stock) could tie Warren Johnson (6 Pro Stock championships) for second on the class list. The same holds for Greg Anderson. Bob Glidden is the leader with 10.

3: Brittany Force (Top Fuel, 2 championships) would tie Shirley Muldowney (Top Fuel) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) for second on the NHRA all-time championship list by females with another title in 2023. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 5) is the leader.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.