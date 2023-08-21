The Top Three Motorsports Races You Can’t Miss

Motorsports around the globe annually hold many exciting events and races to keep fans entertained and entranced within their respective series, but there are always specific races within them that are head and shoulders above the rest. These races are not only the ones that attract the most attention and generate the most buzz. These races are where fortunes are made or lost, and legacies are created.

NASCAR’s Daytona 500

Traditionally, the largest and most important race occurs at the final of any given motorsport series, however, NASCAR’s Daytona 500 is a major exception. Since 1982, The Daytona 500 has been the first race in the annual NASCAR series which attracts millions of viewers and sets the precedent for the year to come.

Spanning a total of 500 miles (805km), the outcome of this race is commonly regarded as the most prestigious and lucrative. Not only is it prestigious because it is the first, but drivers can also expect a huge chunk of change if they manage to score a spot on the podium. While exact numbers are unknown, drivers can expect at least a pool of at least 20 million within the purse according to NASCAR’s 2020 revelation.

Formula 1’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Since 2015 the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been the final race of the Formula 1 Series and will continue to be until 2030. The race takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit which boasts a length of 3.2 miles (5.2 km) and a total of sixteen corners. With such careful design and high stakes, this final race of the F1 season is always packed with drama and excitement alike.

Unlike the Daytona 500, this race is the final step for Formula 1 and offers double points towards the season for drivers and their teams. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the culmination of the blood, sweat, and tears of the participants, and the race itself is one of the most-watched sports events annually with over 100 million viewers.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Much like the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Formula 1, NASCAR’s final race annually also attracts a ton of buzz and prestige. Since 2020, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship has taken place at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona and will continue to do so until 2024.

Like the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, this final race for the NASCAR series is also packed to the brim with excitement. Along with the standard race positions, fans also get to compete in guessing who will take the first position in the playoffs. While viewership has been down in the past five years for NASCAR, the series finale at Phoenix always delivers an exhilarating experience for fans.