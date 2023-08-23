Magical Vacation Planner Racing: Chase Briscoe Daytona Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Daytona Advance

No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Round 26 of 36)

● Time/Date: 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Aug. 26

● Location: Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway

● Layout: 2.5-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 160 laps / 400 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 40 laps / Stage 2: 40 laps / Final Stage: 80 laps

● TV/Radio: NBC / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, heads to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for one last shot at making the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The regular-season finale marks Briscoe’s sixth Cup Series start at Daytona. His best finish of third on the 2.5-mile oval came in the 2022 Daytona 500, the first race for the NextGen racecar.

● The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be the third superspeedway race of the year. The most recent was four months ago at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, where Briscoe drove to a fourth-place finish. It was his third consecutive top-five finish during a streak that included a fifth-place finish in the dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and a fourth-place result at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

● Briscoe owns five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona with two top-fives earned and a best result of third in the August 2020 race.

● He also made one Daytona start each in the NASCAR Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series. Briscoe finished third in the 2017 Truck Series race and fourth in the 2016 ARCA race.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

Last year, you were headed to the August Daytona race already locked into the playoffs. Talk about the difference in preparation for a Daytona race that is your last shot at making this year’s 16-driver playoff lineup.

“It’s a big difference. You go in knowing that you want to do anything you can to put yourself in position to win and take your team into the playoffs, but there are going to be a lot of other guys with the same plan. You want to win every race, but maybe if we had already done that, we’d go into this one a little more focused on winning a stage, picking up playoff points, or something like that. Daytona is already a tough race to prepare for. Anything can happen and it makes it tough to stick to a specific strategy. We’ve done well there, so I know we are capable, it’s just going to come down to a lot of good luck and no mistakes on our part to even have a shot at being in position at the end. From there, anything can happen.”

This year’s first Daytona race didn’t end well after you were caught up in an accident with less than 20 laps to go, but you recovered well to finish fourth in the next superspeedway race at Talladega. Does that Talladega finish boost confidence that you can get yourself into that position at the end?

“Yeah, I think so. We were executing really well at Daytona before that wreck took us out, and then we went to Talladega and were able to stick it out until the end and come out with a good finish. So, that’s why I say I know we are capable. Unfortunately, a lot of what happens will probably be out of our control, but I think we’ll show up with a fast car and we know the Fords usually do really well on the superspeedways.”

No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: Richard Boswell

Hometown: Friendship, Maryland

Car Chief: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Spotter: Joey Campbell

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Shayne Pipala

Hometown: Frankfort Square, Illinois

Rear Tire Changer: Dakota Ratcliff

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Dylan Moser

Hometown: Monroe, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rob Fink

Hometown: Mocksville, North Carolina