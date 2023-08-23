Magical Vacation Planner Racing: Chase Briscoe Daytona Advance

CHASE BRISCOE
Daytona Advance
No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing
Event Overview
● Event: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Round 26 of 36)
● Time/Date: 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Aug. 26
● Location: Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway
● Layout: 2.5-mile oval
● Laps/Miles: 160 laps / 400 miles
● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 40 laps / Stage 2: 40 laps / Final Stage: 80 laps
● TV/Radio: NBC / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Notes of Interest
● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, heads to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for one last shot at making the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The regular-season finale marks Briscoe’s sixth Cup Series start at Daytona. His best finish of third on the 2.5-mile oval came in the 2022 Daytona 500, the first race for the NextGen racecar.
● The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be the third superspeedway race of the year. The most recent was four months ago at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, where Briscoe drove to a fourth-place finish. It was his third consecutive top-five finish during a streak that included a fifth-place finish in the dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and a fourth-place result at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
● Briscoe owns five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona with two top-fives earned and a best result of third in the August 2020 race.
● He also made one Daytona start each in the NASCAR Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series. Briscoe finished third in the 2017 Truck Series race and fourth in the 2016 ARCA race.
Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:
Last year, you were headed to the August Daytona race already locked into the playoffs. Talk about the difference in preparation for a Daytona race that is your last shot at making this year’s 16-driver playoff lineup.
“It’s a big difference. You go in knowing that you want to do anything you can to put yourself in position to win and take your team into the playoffs, but there are going to be a lot of other guys with the same plan. You want to win every race, but maybe if we had already done that, we’d go into this one a little more focused on winning a stage, picking up playoff points, or something like that. Daytona is already a tough race to prepare for. Anything can happen and it makes it tough to stick to a specific strategy. We’ve done well there, so I know we are capable, it’s just going to come down to a lot of good luck and no mistakes on our part to even have a shot at being in position at the end. From there, anything can happen.”
This year’s first Daytona race didn’t end well after you were caught up in an accident with less than 20 laps to go, but you recovered well to finish fourth in the next superspeedway race at Talladega. Does that Talladega finish boost confidence that you can get yourself into that position at the end?
“Yeah, I think so. We were executing really well at Daytona before that wreck took us out, and then we went to Talladega and were able to stick it out until the end and come out with a good finish. So, that’s why I say I know we are capable. Unfortunately, a lot of what happens will probably be out of our control, but I think we’ll show up with a fast car and we know the Fords usually do really well on the superspeedways.”
No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Team Roster
Primary Team Members
Driver: Chase Briscoe
Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana
Crew Chief: Richard Boswell
Hometown: Friendship, Maryland
Car Chief: J.D. Frey
Hometown: Ferndale, California
Engineer: Mike Cook
Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland
Spotter: Joey Campbell
Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut
Over-The-Wall Members
Front Tire Changer: Shayne Pipala
Hometown: Frankfort Square, Illinois
Rear Tire Changer: Dakota Ratcliff
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal
Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina
Jack Man: Dylan Moser
Hometown: Monroe, North Carolina
Fuel Man: Corey Coppola
Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia
Road Crew Members
Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams
Hometown: Naples, Florida
Tire Specialist: Keith Eads
Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips
Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri
Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable
Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rob Fink
Hometown: Mocksville, North Carolina