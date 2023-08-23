RaceChoice.com Racing: Ryan Preece Daytona Advance

RYAN PREECE

Daytona Advance

No. 41 RaceChoice.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Round 26 of 36)

● Time/Date: 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Aug. 26

● Location: Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway

● Layout: 2.5-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 160 laps / 400 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 35 laps / Stage 2: 60 laps / Final Stage: 65 laps

● TV/Radio: NBC / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Saturday Night Under the Lights: The NASCAR Cup Series is heading back to the World Center of Racing this weekend for a Saturday-night race under the lights – the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. It will be the conclusion of the regular season with everything on the line for the drivers below the 16-driver playoff cutline, which includes Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 41 RaceChoice.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR).

● By The Numbers: Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks Preece’s eighth Cup Series start on the 2.5-mile Daytona oval. His first was in 2019 for JTG-Daugherty Racing, when he finished eighth in that year’s season-opening Daytona 500. Best among his seven Cup Series starts at Daytona was a fourth-place finish from the 24th starting position in the August 2021 race. He has three top-10s in all. Preece also has three Xfinity Series start at Daytona. The first two were in 2016 for JD Motorsports. In 2018, hestarted on the pole for Joe Gibbs Racing but had to retire from the race early due to an overheating issue.

● Welcome to the Team, RaceChoice.com: RaceChoice, a longstanding partner of Preece, will be the primary partner on the No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang this weekend. Preece and his racecar will sport a teal-and-pink, Miami vibes wrap appropriate for a race in the Sunshine State in showcasing RaceChoice’s first time as a primary partner in a NASCAR Cup Series race. For racers by racers, RaceChoice is the premier destination for motorsports safety and performance products. Located in Middletown, Connecticut, the company proudly services racers across the United States through its platform, RaceChoice.com. With over 15 years in the industry and on the track, its commitment extends beyond transactions. The company is dedicated to ensuring every racer has access to the world’s best brands at prices that won’t break the bank. RaceChoice.com’s mission is clear: provide quality racing safety and performance parts that racers can trust, both on and off the track. While its base of customers has grown substantially over the years, and they’re treated like more than customers, they’re fellow racers. Whether gearing up for the drop of a flag or the flash of a light, RaceChoice is right there alongside its fellow racers, championing performance and safety every step of the way.

● Last Weekend: Preece and the No. 41 team started 30th and finished 17th Sunday on the seven-turn, 2.45-mile Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International road course. The 90-lap race had only one caution for four laps, making it all the more difficult for Preece and his team to work their way further to the front using strategy.

● Where He Stands: Preece heads to Daytona 24th in the driver standings with 423 points.

● VIP Race Day Experience: RaceChoice.com, a proud partner of Preece, has launched its second VIP race day experience giveaway for fans this season. Fans can enter through Sept. 30. The winner will receive airfare and a two-night stay in Phoenix for the season-ending Championship 4 race weekend. RaceChoice.com will also give the winners two pit passes for the race and a meet-and-greet with Preece, driver of the No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang. Visit RaceChoice.com for deals and more information.

Ryan Preece, Driver of the No. 41 RaceChoice.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

You’re heading back to Daytona this weekend for another superspeedway race, but this time it’s an evening race. Are you looking forward to the challenge?

“I am looking forward to it. Superspeedways have been really good for us and our organization as a whole. I haven’t been on the good side when the wrecks have happened, but from being aggressive, being able to push and having speed, SHR and Fords have been really strong. It creates a really good opportunity for the weekend and we’re looking forward to it.”

Do you consider this weekend at Daytona, along with the upcoming superspeedway and short-track races, your best chance to get a win?

“I think everyone has seen it, but our short track stuff has been really, really good. We saw that at Martinsville, we saw that at Richmond. Now, we’re going to tracks for the second time and I feel like we’re starting to see that positive progression. Our superspeedway stuff has been strong, too. Daytona, Talladega, if we weren’t swept up in other wrecks, we would have had good days. The speed is there. I’m looking forward to Bristol and Martinsville and I’m looking forward to Daytona and the Talladega because we’ve seen how good we can be there.”

You’ve got RaceChoice.com on your Ford Mustang this weekend. They’ve been a partner of yours for a long time and they’ve got a pretty cool paint scheme for Daytona. What’s your excitement level with RaceChoice.com on your car?

“Yeah, definitely excited to have RaceChoice.com on my No. 41 Ford Mustang this weekend. The paint scheme is pretty sweet, too, so no one will be missing us out there. RaceChoice has been a huge supporter of mine over the years and my racing career. I have a really good relationship with them, and it means a lot to me that they’ve stuck with me all these years. RaceChoice.com has been growing over the years and their website is the place to go for merchandise, safety gear and car parts. It’s worth it for any racer, race fan or car enthusiast to check out. I’m excited to get the teal-and-pink car to Daytona this weekend and I think we’ll have a really good night.”

No. 41 RaceChoice.com Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Ryan Preece

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Crew Chief: Chad Johnston

Hometown: Cayuga, Indiana

Car Chief: Tony Cardamone

Hometown: Bristol, Virginia

Engineer: Marc Hendricksen

Hometown: Clinton, New Jersey

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Spotter: Andy Houston

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Devin Lester

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Kevin Teaf

Hometown: Tallahassee, Florida

Tire Carrier: Chad Emmons

Hometown: Tyler, Texas

Jack Man: Kapil Fletcher

Hometown: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Fuel Man: Dwayne Moore

Hometown: Griffin, Georgia

Road Crew Members

Mechanic: Joe Zanolini

Hometown: Sybertsville, Pennsylvania

Underneath & Interior Mechanic: Clint Leatherwood

Hometown: Rockmart, Georgia

Shock Specialist: Aaron Kuehn

Hometown: Kensington, Connecticut

Tire Specialist: Matt Ridgway

Hometown: Carrollton, Georgia

Engine Tuner: Jimmy Fife

Hometown: Orange, California

Transporter Co-Driver: David Rodrigues

Hometown: Santa Clarita, California

Transporter Co-Driver: Charlie Schleyer

Hometown: Youngsville, Pennsylvania