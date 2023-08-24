Weekend schedule for Daytona-2 and Milwaukee

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series travels to Daytona International Speedway for the regular season finale to determine the 16-driver field of the Playoffs. There is only one available spot, currently held by 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace, based on points earned.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs, in 17th place, is 32 points behind Wallace and Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez is 43 points back. If Wallace has a bad day at the track either driver could mathematically earn their way into the Playoffs. And we can’t forget the 14 other drivers who could score their first win of the year and claim the final spot.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona with only three races remaining in the regular season. Eight drivers have already secured a spot in the 12-driver postseason field, including Austin Hill, John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith and Jeb Burton.

Milwaukee Mile Speedway will host the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Sunday afternoon for the first time in 14 years as their postseason continues with the second race in the Round of 10. Ty Majeski won the first event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on August 11 and will automatically advance to the Round of 8 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 14.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, August 25

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Daytona)

Impound (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds) NBC Sports App

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Daytona)

Impound (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds)

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola (Daytona)

Stages 30/60/100 Laps = 250 Miles

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Saturday, August 26

2 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (All Entries) at Milwaukee – No TV

3 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice (All Entries) at Milwaukee – No TV

4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying at Milwaukee

Impound (Timed, All Entries) No TV

7 p.m.: Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Daytona)

Stages 35/95/160 Laps = 400 Miles

NBC/Peacock/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 17

11:30 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Milwaukee)

Impound (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries) FS2

1 p.m.: ARCA Sprecher 150 (Milwaukee)

150 LAPS = 152.25 Miles – FS1/MRN

4 p.m.: Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 (Milwaukee)

Stages 55/110/175 Laps = 177.625 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

Notes:

Cup Series Purse: $8,778,583

Xfinity Series Purse: $1,640,749

Truck Series Purse: $644,030