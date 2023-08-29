Majeski, ThorSport Racing issued L2-level penalties amid pre-race violations from Milwaukee

NASCAR released its penalty report following an action-packed tripleheader weekend between Daytona International Speedway and the Milwaukee Mile, with all of the penalties stemming from the second Craftsman Truck Series Playoff event of this season at Milwaukee that occurred last Sunday, August 27.

The team that headlined the penalty report was ThorSport Racing’s No. 98 Ford F-150 team piloted by Playoff contender Ty Majeski, which was assessed L2-level penalties for infractions involving the wheel assembly, tires/wheels and valve stems per the NASCAR Rulebook. The issue was first discovered during the inspection process prior to Sunday’s event, where NASCAR officials confiscated the No. 98 Ford’s right-rear tire. This also resulted with Majeski starting at the rear of the field and serving a pass-through penalty on pit road once the main event started, where he was able to recover by finishing in seventh place.

As a result of the penalties prior to the event, Majeski and ThorSport were docked 75 points and five Playoff points from the standings. In addition, crew chief Joe Shear Jr., who was ejected prior to the event at Milwaukee, has now been issued a four-race suspension and a $25,000 fine. He will be eligible to return for the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway in November.

The issue does not affect Majeski’s automatic transfer to the Playoff’s Round of 8, which he achieved after winning the previous Truck scheduled event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in August. Currently, he along with Grant Enfinger, Christian Eckes and Corey Heim have transferred to the Round of 8 by virtue of winning during the Round of 10 or by clinching through points.

Another team that was issued a big penalty was Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry that was recently piloted by Matt Mills. The organization was issued an L1-level penalty for infractions involving the team’s triangular filler panels. As a result, NASCAR deducted 10 driver/owner points from Mills and KBM. Mills, who was making his second and final start of the season with KBM, finished 25th after starting 26th.

In addition, two Niece Motorsports crew chiefs (Mike Hillman and Phil Gould) were each fined $2,500 for violating NASCAR’s lug nut check after both of their respective entries were found to have one unsecured lug nut during the post-race inspection process. Hillman is the crew chief for Niece’s No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry that was recently by Bayley Currey at Milwaukee, who finished 10th, while Gould is the crew chief for Niece’s No. 42 entry piloted by Playoff contender Carson Hocevar, who finished in the runner-up spot behind race winner Enfinger.

Lastly, Aaron Volf, a hauler driver for TRICON Garage’s No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro entry piloted by Tanner Gray, has been suspended indefinitely from NASCAR for a behavioral infraction.

With the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series preparing for their next scheduled events this upcoming weekend during Labor Day weekend at Darlington Raceway, the next Craftsman Truck Series event on the schedule is Kansas Speedway on September 8, which will determine the Playoff’s Round of 8 field. The event’s broadcast time is scheduled to occur at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.