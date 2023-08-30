DiBenedetto departing Rackley W.A.R. following 2023 Truck Series season

Matt DiBenedetto took to social media to announce that he will not be returning to Rackley W.A.R. for the 2024 NASCAR season.

The news comes as the 32-year-old DiBenedetto from Grass Valley, California, is currently competing in his second season with the organization in the Craftsman Truck Series. Having made the 2023 Truck Series Playoffs, DiBenedetto is currently situated in 10th place in the Playoff standings and is 20 points below the top-eight cutline to transfer to the Round of 8 entering the Round of 10 finale that will occur next weekend at Kansas Speedway.

The following message features DiBenedetto’s statement on X that depicts his planned departure from Rackley W.A.R. at season’s end and reflection while planning his future.

DiBenedetto joined Rackley W.A.R. as a full-time competitor prior to the 2022 NASCAR season. By then, he was also set to embark in his first full-time stint in the Truck Series after spending the previous five seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series. During his first season, he missed the Playoffs, but scored his first career victory at Talladega Superspeedway in October, which marked his first win across NASCAR’s top three national touring series and the first ever for Rackley W.A.R. He also recorded a total of seven top-10 results during the 23-race schedule before finishing in 13th place in the final standings.

This season, he has achieved 10 top-10 results, 14 laps led and an average-finishing result of 14.8 through 18-scheduled events. His current best on-track result is a third-place run at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May as he pursues his first victory of the season.

Having made a current total 41 starts in the Truck Series, DiBenedetto has also made 69 career starts in the Xfinity Series and 248 in the Cup Series, where he has notched 50 top-10 career finishes between all three series.

Plans for DiBenedetto and Rackley W.A.R. for the 2024 season remain to be foreseen. In the meantime, the duo will return to action at Kansas Speedway on September 8 as they aim to keep their championship hopes for this season alive. The event’s broadcast time is scheduled to occur at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.