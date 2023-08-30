Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Darlington Raceway

Cook Out Southern 500

Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, September 3 at 6:00 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made six NCS starts at Darlington Raceway and has earned one top five and two top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and led 37 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 12 NCS starts at Darlington Raceway and has an average finish of 22.9.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led 17 laps and earned two top five and five top-10 finishes.

“Darlington is a place that I’ve had success at in the Xfinity car. Our first race there this year in the Cup car was not as good as we hoped, but we’ve improved our race cars since then so I’m looking forward to getting back there and seeing what we have. We’ll use these next 10 races to build momentum and continue to get better as a team.” – AJ Allmendinger on Darlington Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made five NCS starts at Darlington Raceway, earning a best finish of third and a second-best finish of eighth with Kaulig Racing.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“Darlington has slowly become one of my favorite race tracks. We’ve has some really good runs there, including a third place last year and a top 10 this past spring. I’m excited to get to a track where we can really get after it and race hard.” Justin Haley on Darlington Raceway

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, September 2nd at 3:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made 23 NXS starts at Darlington Raceway, earning one win, five top five and 10 top-10 finishes. The team has started from the pole twice and led 136 laps at Darlington.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, the team has earned four wins, six pole awards, 17 top fives, 38 top-10 finishes and led 553 laps.

The Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will mark start Nos. 498, 499, and 500 for Kaulig Racing in the NXS.

Kyle Busch, No. 10 LA Golf Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Busch has made 12 NXS starts at Darlington Raceway, earning five pole awards, two wins, seven top five and eight top-10 finishes. Busch has also led 509 laps at Darlington.

In his three starts with Kaulig Racing in 2023, Busch has earned one top five and a top-10 finish.

Throughout his NXS career. Busch has amassed 102 wins, 70 pole awards, 226 top fives, 265 top-10 finishes and 20095-laps led.

“Darlington is going to be my final Xfinity Series race I get to run with Kaulig. They won there earlier this year with Kyle Larson behind the wheel. I’d like to think that I could go out there and win there too. Kyle is so good at driving a loose car and I know he was really loose for most of the day and I’ve been loose in the Kaulig car for the majority of the races that I’ve ran this year. I was looking forward to Charlotte, and didn’t get my chance to run there, but it’s going to be neat to close out the season and see how far those guys have come. I feel like they’ve made some good improvements throughout the season. That 10 car has been fast, they’ve won some races with about all their drivers except me, so we’ve got to get out there and get one.” – Kyle Busch on Darlington Raceway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made nine NXS starts at Darlington Raceway where he has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes. Hemric has led 56 laps at Darlington.

Hemric currently sits eighth in the NXS standings and has earned five top five and 12 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

“Darlington is a race track that all the drivers get excited about, and I fall right in that category. It takes a lot of patience, thinking ahead and trying to be methodical about what you want your racecar to feel like when you end practice to begin the race. Then, it comes to risk vs reward with how close you want to run to the wall. It takes something different to be good on the short run or good on the long run. I am excited to go there and try to put ourselves in position to have a good weekend. We look to continue to build as we get close to the playoffs.” – Daniel Hemric on Darlington Raceway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his second NXS start at Darlington Raceway in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

Smith currently sits ninth in the NXS point standings with one win, five top five and nine top-10 finishes.



“I felt like we were gaining speed in the few laps we ran at Darlington back in May. Our one-lap speed was good, but it was a really hot day and we pushed hard, killing the tires early. Then we didn’t get a chance to move back up into the top 10 after getting wrecked. We’re taking what we learned then and will hopefully build off it this weekend.” – Chandler Smith on Darlington Raceway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.