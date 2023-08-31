Weekend schedule for Darlington

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway this weekend for the first race of the 2023 Playoffs. Sixteen drivers will be competing with hopes of advancing through the first round of the postseason in the hunt for the 2023 Championship trophy.

There are 10 races in the Playoffs consisting of three events in the Round of 16, the Round of 12 and the Round of 8. The championship title will be determined between the four drivers left standing for the final race of the season at Phoenix Raceway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also compete at Darlington with only two races remaining in the regular season. Eight drivers (Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton) have already secured their place in the postseason 12-driver field, leaving four available spots.

All times are Eastern.

NASCAR Press Pass is available throughout the weekend.

Saturday, September 2

10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) NBC Sports App

11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound)

Groups A & B (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds) NBC Sports App

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Groups A & B) USA/MRN/SiriusXM

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)

Groups A & B (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds) USA/MRN/SiriusXM

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Stages 45/90/147 Laps = 200.8 Miles

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $1,703,502

Sunday, September 3

6 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500

Stages 115/230/367 Laps = 501.32 Miles )

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $8,260,258

Cup Series Playoffs:

Darlington Raceway Cook Out Southern 500 Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 Kansas Speedway Hollywood Casino 400 Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 Bristol Motor Speedway Bass Pro Shops Night Race Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 Texas Motor Speedway AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 Talladega Superspeedway YellaWood 500 Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 Charlotte Motor Speedway Bank of America ROVAL 400 Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 Las Vegas Motor Speedway South Point 400 Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 Homestead-Miami Speedway NCS Race at Homestead-Miami Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 Martinsville Speedway Xfinity 500 Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 Phoenix Raceway NASCAR Cup Series Championship Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023

