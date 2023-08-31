Search
Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

Weekend schedule for Darlington

By Angela Campbell
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway this weekend for the first race of the 2023 Playoffs. Sixteen drivers will be competing with hopes of advancing through the first round of the postseason in the hunt for the 2023 Championship trophy.

There are 10 races in the Playoffs consisting of three events in the Round of 16, the Round of 12 and the Round of 8. The championship title will be determined between the four drivers left standing for the final race of the season at Phoenix Raceway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also compete at Darlington with only two races remaining in the regular season. Eight drivers (Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton) have already secured their place in the postseason 12-driver field, leaving four available spots.

All times are Eastern.

NASCAR Press Pass is available throughout the weekend.

Saturday, September 2

10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) NBC Sports App

11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound)
Groups A & B (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds) NBC Sports App

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Groups A & B) USA/MRN/SiriusXM

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)
Groups A & B (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds) USA/MRN/SiriusXM

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
Stages 45/90/147 Laps = 200.8 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $1,703,502

Sunday, September 3

6 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Stages 115/230/367 Laps = 501.32 Miles )
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $8,260,258

Cup Series Playoffs:

Darlington RacewayCook Out Southern 500Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023
Kansas SpeedwayHollywood Casino 400Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023
Bristol Motor SpeedwayBass Pro Shops Night RaceSaturday, Sept. 16, 2023
Texas Motor SpeedwayAutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023
Talladega SuperspeedwayYellaWood 500Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023
Charlotte Motor Speedway Bank of America ROVAL 400Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023
Las Vegas Motor SpeedwaySouth Point 400Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023
Homestead-Miami SpeedwayNCS Race at Homestead-MiamiSunday, Oct. 22, 2023
Martinsville SpeedwayXfinity 500Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023
Phoenix RacewayNASCAR Cup Series ChampionshipSunday, Nov. 5, 2023

T

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Majeski, ThorSport Racing issued L2-level penalties amid pre-race violations from Milwaukee

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

bettingtop10.ca

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category