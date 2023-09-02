Ryan Preece ready to return after scary crash at Daytona

Playoffs for the NASCAR Cup Series start Sunday at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500. One driver is ready for a bounce-back race, and that driver is Ryan Preece.

He drives the 41 car for Stewart Haas Racing. This season is a return to full-time Cup Series racing for Ryan since he raced for JTG Daughtery Racing just two years ago.

After last week’s scary crash at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona where Preece’s car flipped in the air and crashed to the ground several times. He was discharged and released from the hospital earlier this week.

When NASCAR on Fox Sports Insider Bob Pockrass spoke with Preece earlier this week, Preece said,” ‘They aren’t bad,’ ‘What I want you all to know is [that] racing in general — whether you’re racing a sprint car, modified, anything — is dangerous.”

Drivers like Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports came out and acknowledged that NASCAR was quick to work on safety improvements after Ryan’s dangerous crash at the race last weekend.

Interview with Ryan Preece from Stewart Haas Racing’s YouTube Channel

This is not the first time NASCAR has had safety issues with their 7th Generation Car. NASCAR leadership hopes that their will be fewer safety issues in the future.