4DAVID THORNDYKE MAKES SUCCESSFUL RETURN AT CTMP

September 4 2023. David Thorndyke marked his return to the driver’s seat of his #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) on Sunday, September 3rd, 2023. After a two-year hiatus from the series, Thorndyke’s comeback was a success though the race day proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions for Thorndyke and his team.

The weekend began on a promising note as Thorndyke and his #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet showcased their competitive spirit during the Saturday practice session.

Thorndyke started the race from the 29th position. As the race progressed, Thorndyke faced a setback that ultimately forced an early retirement. A broken sway bar mount punctured a radiator hose, leading to overheating issues in his Chevrolet. Despite the best efforts of the team to rectify the problem, they were forced to retire from the race after 21 of the scheduled 51-laps.

Though disappointed by the premature end, it was a successful return to competition for Thorndyke and the #67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet team according to the driver. “It was a long road back, but health wise, everything is good and we’re thankful for all the support we’ve received. We appreciate the support from Chill Out Motorsports for our return to racing. Now that we’ve gotten back in the game, we want to be better. We’ve got time now to assess where we are and time to get our new chassis ready to be back here in the Spring”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races are streamed live on TSN+ in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The WeatherTech 200 will air on TSN Saturday, September 9th at 12:30PM and on RDS2 on Saturday October 7th at 1PM.

