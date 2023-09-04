STRONG SHOWING FOR KENNINGTON IN CASTROL EDGE DODGE

September 4, 2023. Race fans were treated to a display of skill and determination as DJ Kennington, racing in the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge, delivered an outstanding performance at the NASCAR Pinty’s Series event held at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) on Sunday, September 3rd.

Starting from the 10th position on the grid, Kennington wasted no time in showcasing his racing prowess, expertly navigated his #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge through the twists and turns of the challenging CTMP circuit and toward the front of the field.

The 51-lap race ran green for more than half distance from the start and Kennington moved steadily forward. In the closing stages Kennington had his #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge among the leaders, making his way up to third late in the competition.

Kennington displayed remarkable consistency, securing a well-deserved 4th place finish. This impressive result also moved him up to sixth place in the overall championship standings.

DJ Kennington Quotes:

“I knew we had a good car as soon as we rolled the Castrol EDGE Dodge off the truck for practice. There was a lot of good, hard racing and we were right there. I want to thank my team for their hard work and dedication. We picked up a spot in the championship standings today and put on a great show for the large group of Castrol folks in attendance. I couldn’t be more excited about the last race at Delaware Speedway”.

Next up:

DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team are back in action at the NASCAR Pinty’s Series finale, Sunday September 24th at Delaware Speedway near London, Ontario.

TV & Live Streaming

All races are streamed live on TSN+ in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The WeatherTech 200 will air on TSN Saturday, September 9th at 12:30PM and on RDS2 on Saturday October 7th at 1PM.

