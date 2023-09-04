Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Indianapolis Post-Race Report – 09.04.23

BROWN, CAPPS, TOYOTA SWEEP INDY FOR SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON

Team Toyota earns fifth straight Top Fuel win

CLERMONT, Ind. (September 4, 2023) – Antron Brown and Ron Caps completed the second straight Team Toyota U.S. Nationals double-up on Monday afternoon. It was an all-Team Toyota final round across the board, as Brown faced Steve Torrence and Capps ran against J.R. Todd.

For Toyota, it is the second consecutive nitro sweep (2022 – Antron Brown, Ron Capps) and fourth Top Fuel win at the U.S. Nationals in the last five races (2019, 2020, 2022, 2023). For this season, it is the fifth consecutive Top Fuel win for Team Toyota and second consecutive double-up. Toyota also advanced all eight teams out of the first round for the first time this season.

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W. 3.749 v. 3.870(B. Force) W. 3.791 v. 3.919(C. Millican) W. 4.924 v. 6.569(J. Ashley) W. 3.779 v. 3.870(S. Torrence) Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Finalist W. 3.716 v. 3.830(W. Smith) W. 4.086 v. 4.266(S. Langdon) W. 4.158 v. 8.290(D. Kalitta) L. 3.870 v. 3.779(A. Brown) Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.719 v. 3.763(D. Foley) W. 3.753 v. 7.617(L. Pruett) L. 6.569 v. 4.924(A. Brown) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.692 v. 3.798(S. Massey) W. 3.888 v. 6.574(M. Salinas) L. 8.290 v. 4.158(S. Torrence) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W. 3.809 v. 3.968(J. Hart) L. 4.266 v. 4.086(S. Torrence)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps Hot Wheels/NAPA Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Winner W. 3.894 v. 4.605(D. Creasy) W. 4.582 v. 5.146(M. Hagan) W. 4.029 v. 5.580(R. Hight) W. 3.986 v. 4.131(J. Todd) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Finalist W. 3.913 v. 3.972(B. Alexander) W. 3.974 v. 3.945(Holeshot Win – B. Tasca) W. 4.007 v. 5.557(C. Pedregon) L. 4.131 v. 3.986(R. Capps) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W. 3.889 v. 4.187(B. Bode) L. 3.973 v. 3.944(C. Pedregon)

TOYOTA QUOTES

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

TF Final Result: Winner

From the 15th qualifier to the race win, can you talk about how you got here?

“We never stopped believing. All of the glory goes to God. You have to have faith. I love this team. They never quit. Matco Tools Test Drive – get you a dealership – but this is all about my team. Brian Corradi, Mark Oswald, all of the Matco boys. They worked so, so hard. To win the U.S. Nationals, the Big Go, twice in a row with RC (Ron Capps). Toyota, we love you. We are going places – the Countdown here we go.”

RON CAPPS, Hot Wheels/NAPA Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

FC Final Result: Winner

What does this mean to you to pick up this victory with Don Prudhomme on the line?

“This was going to be a NAPA Auto Care car, and they understood the legacy. They understood what was going on here. NAPA Auto Parts is going be 100 years old in a couple of years, and they wanted this car to be as authentic as possible. I can’t ask for anything more from a partner. Toyota, everybody at GEARWRENCH, Revchem. To have Don Prudhomme here, I could not let him waste a plane ticket. He didn’t want to lose after he flew all the way out here. This is an unbelievable thing. To win here, to win Indy with my brother Antron (Brown) again is massive.”

