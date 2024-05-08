Lizard Lamborghinis Resume Season at Laguna Seca

SALINAS, Calif., (May 8, 2024) – It has been two months since Flying Lizard Motorsports kicked off the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season at Sebring International Raceway, and this weekend, the season resumes at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. All four Lizard entries will descend on the Monterey, California circuit, eager to pick up where they left off: in victory circle.

“Returning to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is always special for the Flying Lizard team,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “We have had many successful races here and it is a great area to visit. This weekend will bring a few new challenges, the track has been repaved and has quite a bit more grip. The standard setup may need adjustment to compensate for the grip level and the drivers will have to get up to speed with the potential changes in the brake zones and cornering speed. I think this will provide for better racing and hopefully less tire degradation, we can’t wait to get started!”

In the PRO-AM driver championship, Tim Pappas and Jeroen Bleekemolen hold a one-point lead in the championship standings over Blake McDonald and Patrick Liddy following their first and third-place finishes in the season-opening doubleheader. Both drivers have ample experience at the California circuit, having competed on the track many times over the years in several variations of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Slade Stewart and Andy Lee, drivers of “Sparklefarts,” the pink unicorn No. 14 Lamborghini hold one top-five finish to go with their pole position and third-place podium result. Their strong start to the season places them in fourth in the championship standings, with just one point separating them from Nick Persing and former Lizard Nate Stacy. Stewart made his Lamborghini Super Trofeo debut at Laguna Seca in 2022, scoring a win in the LB Cup class.

After a strong showing in the opening Sebring practices, LB Cup entrant Sam Shi was moved up to the Am class, where he currently stands fifth in points. With a pair of top-five finishes and one pole position, he’s starting the season on the right foot in the No. 98 Super Trofeo entry.

Returning drivers Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller will return to the series to make their 2024 debut after missing the first doubleheader at Sebring International Raceway. Last season, the duo earned a third-place finish at WeatherTech Raceway, setting the pace for what was to be a successful season debut.

The weekend’s activities at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will run in support of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with a pair of practice sessions on Friday, followed by a pair of qualifying sessions and race one on Saturday. The weekend will conclude with race two on Sunday morning, and both races will air live on imsa.com/tvlive. For full event details, visit imsa.com.

Schedule | All Times Pacific

Friday, May 10

10:25 AM – 10:10 AM Practice 1

3:05 PM – 3:50 PM Practice 2

Saturday, May 11

11:05 AM – 11:20 AM Qualifying 1

11:25 AM – 11:40 AM Qualifying 2

5:40 PM – 6:60 PM Race One (Live on imsa.com/tvlive)

Sunday, May 12

9:40 AM – 10:30 AM Race Two (Live on imsa.com/tvlive)

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Flying Lizard Motorsports is a premier motorsport team known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and success on the racing circuit. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Flying Lizard Motorsports has earned a formidable reputation as a powerhouse in the world of motorsports, boasting 24 championship titles and a legacy of podium finishes across North America and at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fueled by passion, expertise, and a relentless drive for perfection, the team continues to push boundaries and set new standards of performance in every competition it enters. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated team of professionals, Flying Lizard Motorsports remains at the forefront of motorsport innovation, delivering thrilling racing experiences and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.