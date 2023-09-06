Weekend schedule for Kansas Speedway-2

NASCAR travels to Kansas Speedway this weekend with a full schedule of racing. The ARCA Menards Series and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series highlight Friday’s action, followed by the Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Larson won the first race of the Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 at Darlington Raceway and claimed his place in the upcoming Round of 12, leaving 11 available spots as the series heads to Kansas.

The Xfinity Series travels to Kansas for the final race of the regular season. Ten drivers have already clinched a spot in the 12-driver playoff field -Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Jeb Burton, Cole Custer, Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, John Hunter Nemechek, Chandler Smith and Sammy Smith.

It will also mark the final race in the Round of 10 Truck Series Playoffs. Only four drivers have secured a place in the following Round of 8 – Corey Heim, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger and Ty Majeski.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, September 8

1:40 p.m.: ARCA Practice- No TV

2:40 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying – No TV

6:00 p.m.: ARCA Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 – FS1/MRN/FloRacing

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (All Entries) – No TV

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying(Impound)Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries–No TV

9:00 p.m.: Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200

Stages: 30/60/134 Laps – 201 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $703,005

Saturday, September 9

10:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) USA/MRN

10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) (Timed) USA/MRN

Noon: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B) USA/MRN/SiriusXM

12:45 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound-Group A & B) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

3:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300

Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles

NBC/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,551,969

Sunday, September 10

3:00 p.m.: Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

Stages 80/165/267 LAPS = 400.5 Miles

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $8,806,315