Briscoe to make 100th Cup career start at Kansas

Competing in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Chase Briscoe is within reach of achieving a milestone start. By competing in this weekend’s Playoff event at Kansas Speedway, the driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang will achieve 100 career starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

A native of Mitchell, Indiana, Briscoe made his inaugural presence in the Cup circuit at the start of the 2021 season, where he took over the No. 14 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing previously piloted by Clint Bowyer and Briscoe’s idol Tony Stewart. By then, he was coming off a dominant campaign in the Xfinity Series, where he won nine races and made the Championship 4 round before finishing fourth in the final standings. Starting 30th, Briscoe finished 19th in his Cup Series debut despite ending up three laps behind the leaders. After finishing no higher than 11th twice during the first 13 scheduled events, he achieved his first top-10 result in NASCAR’s premier series with a sixth-place run at Circuit of the Americas in May. Briscoe went on to achieve another sixth-place run at Road America in July and a ninth-place result at Watkins Glen International in August.

During the inaugural Cup event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in August, Briscoe was in contention of achieving his first victory until the start of the final two-lap shootout, where he went off the course in the first turn and rejoined the racing surface behind leader Denny Hamlin, thus prompting NASCAR to penalize Briscoe for cutting the track. Despite the penalty, Briscoe withstood his ground while battling Hamlin for the lead and eventually bumped and spun Hamlin in the infield road course turns. Yielding the lead shortly after, Briscoe ended up 26th after being parked by NASCAR, which also resulted with the Indiana native engaged in a post-race discussion with Hamlin following the incident. With an average-finishing result of 19.9 during the 26-race regular-season stretch, Briscoe did not make the 2021 Cup Playoffs. Nonetheless, he capped off the season with four top-15 results, a 23rd-place result in the final standings and the 2021 Cup Rookie-of-the-Year title over Anthony Alfredo. By then, Briscoe became the third competitor to sweep the rookie title across NASCAR’s top three national touring series.

After finishing 22nd during the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Briscoe commenced the 2022 Cup season on a strong note by finishing in third place during the 64th running of the Daytona 500 in February after rallying from an early spin. Three races later, he held off Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick during a three-lap shootout to score his first career victory in the Cup Series and become the 200th competitor overall to win in NASCAR’s premier series. The Phoenix victory along with a ninth-place run at Martinsville Speedway in April and a fourth-place result during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May were enough for Briscoe and the No. 14 team to qualify for the 2022 Cup Playoffs. Despite attaining respective finishes of 27th, 13th and 14th during the Round of 16, the Indiana native transferred into the Round of 12. For the Round of 12, he finished in the top 10 during the round’s three events, which included a late ninth-place run at the Charlotte Roval in October to claim the eighth and final transfer spot to the Round of 8 by a mere margin over reigning series champion Kyle Larson. During the Round of 8, however, Briscoe earned respective finishes of fourth, 36th and ninth, which were not enough for him to transfer to the Championship 4 round. Nonetheless, Briscoe went on to finish fourth in the finale at Phoenix in November and cap off his sophomore Cup season in ninth place in the final standings.

At the start of this season, where he inked a multiyear contract extension to remain at Stewart-Haas Racing, Briscoe ended up 35th during the 65th running of the Daytona 500 after being involved in a late accident. Three races later, he would achieve his first top-10 result of the season at Phoenix by finishing seventh. Briscoe then notched three consecutive top-five finishes in April, but would finish no higher than 17th during the next nine events. During the latter span, Briscoe’s team would be issued a L3-level penalty from NASCAR due to counterfeiting a part of their Next Gen car during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. As a result, Briscoe was docked 120 driver/owner points and 25 Playoff points, with crew chief Johnny Klausmeier being issued a six-race suspension and a $250,000 fine. The points penalty demoted Briscoe from vying for an early Playoff spot to near the top-30 cutline in the regular-season standings. Despite finishing 10th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July, sixth at Indianapolis and securing pole position for the regular-season finale at Daytona in August, Briscoe did not accumulate enough points or any victories during the regular-season stretch to make up for his infraction as he missed the 2023 Cup Playoffs. Coming off a 15th-place finish at Darlington Raceway, he is currently situated in 30th place in the standings.

Through 99 previous Cup starts, Briscoe has achieved one victory, two poles, nine top-five results, 19 top-10 results, 480 laps led and an average-finishing result of 19.1.

Briscoe is primed to make his 100th Cup Series career start at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 10, with the event’s coverage to occur at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.