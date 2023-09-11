Crash Relegates Burton to 35th at Kansas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Menards/MasterForce team were working their way forward with about 100 laps remaining in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway only to be collected in a crash just as he was poised to join the top 15 after starting 29th.

With his Menards/MasterForce Mustang too damaged to continue, Burton wound up 35th in the final running order.

The first 80-lap Stage saw Burton fall a lap off the pace, but the team gained it back by taking the wave-around when the caution flag flew at Lap 64 for a spin by William Byron.

Burton ended the Stage in 29th place, then worked his way to 22nd at the end of Stage Two.

The Menards/MasterForce team made a pit stop during the caution period at the end of the Stage and took the green flag for the restart in 23rd place.

In the opening laps of the final segment of the race Burton picked up seven spots before contact with another car led to a collision with the outside wall that resulted in significant damage to the front and rear of the No. 21 Mustang.

Next up for Burton and the No. 21 team is a Saturday night 500-lapper at Bristol Motor Speedway.

