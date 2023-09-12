3 Things to Consider Before Buying an Electric Car

Electric cars— the future of driving. What once was deemed nothing more than a distant idea, hasn’t just come to fruition, but electric vehicles are expected to be the primary form of mobility in the future.

And while initially, the idea of being able to simply plug in your car as opposed to filling it with gas may seem appealing, there are a few factors to consider. Some people may not realize the limitations that electric cars impose until it’s too late. Before you buy your first electric car, here are some important things to consider.

​Home Setup

One of the appeals of an electric car is the capability of charging at home. You could conceivably plug your car in, play your piano or even do some gardening all while your car charges which is incredibly convenient.

However, before you assume that it’s possible, it’s important that you determine whether your home has the correct elements to be able to set up an at-home charging station. You might want to consult with an electrician before you purchase your car to ensure you can charge it at home.

Otherwise, you may find yourself struggling to find a charging station close enough and convenient enough. One of the most unpleasant aspects of electric car life is having to charge in a location where there’s nowhere to comfortably wait. If there are no restaurants or cafes nearby, you could find yourself sitting on the side of the road potentially for hours, waiting for your battery to top up.

Your Driving Range

Electric cars are not ideal for people who drive for long periods of time. If you have a two-hour commute every day, then an electric car is not the way to go. This is because charging takes a considerable amount of time. Even quick charging stations take as long as 30 minutes, with traditional charging stations more along the line of two hours for a full charge.

When you compare this kind of time commitment to being able to simply fill up your tank at a gas station and immediately hit the road, you start to realize that an electric car may not be the best choice when it comes to time management. However, if you’re the kind of person who only drives a few miles a day for errands or short distances then an electric vehicle may just be perfect. In other words, people who work at home, are retired, or work close to home are likely to be the kind of people who will get the most out of their electric car.

Maintenance and Repairs

Although electric cars have been around for a while, they’ve only recently started being produced on a wide scale. The truth is that electric car batteries last less time than a car engine. They need replacement more often and can be a significant expense. Make sure that you take this into consideration when calculating all of your costs.