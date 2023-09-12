Kaulig Racing and Food City Team Up to Bring Iconic Brand Back to NASCAR Cup Series

Justin Haley to Pilot No. 31 Mountain Dew Camaro ZL1 for Bristol Night Race

LEXINGTON, N.C. (September 12, 2023) – Kaulig Racing and Food City announced today they are teaming up once again to bring back the iconic Mountain Dew brand to the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Food City is proud to team up with our friends from Kaulig Racing and Mountain Dew to sponsor Justin Haley and the Kaulig Racing No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the running of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Kaulig Racing and the supermarket retailer will partner with Pepsi Beverages of North America’s Mountain Dew, as the thirst-quenching, citrus beverage returns as a primary partner in the NCS for the first time since 2020.

“Pepsi Beverages of North America is honored, proud and excited to partner with Food City and Kaulig Racing to showcase our iconic Mountain Dew brand on Kaulig Racing’s No. 31 Chevrolet piloted by Justin Haley,” said Jason Smith, senior account manager for Pepsi Beverages of North America. “Let’s Go Racing!”

Born and bottled in Johnson City, Tennessee, to where Mountain Dew is the highest consumed soft drink per capita, not only in the United States, but in the world, creating the perfect opportunity to showcase the brand in its return to NASCAR.

“We are super excited to be teaming back up with Food City at the Bristol night race to showcase yet another one of its great retail partners,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “It is our hope we continue to strengthen this partnership for many years to come and bring back Mountain Dew’s iconic brand into the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Kaulig Racing and Justin Haley will #DotheDew with Food City and Mountain Dew at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30pm ET.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Food City:

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, Food City is a local, family-owned company operating 152 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama. The company serves as the title sponsor of the spring Cup Series Food City Dirt Race and fall Food City 300 Xfinity race. Celebrating more than 30 years of racing, Food City is Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor and the second longest in NASCAR Motorsports.

About Mountain Dew:

Born in the great state of Tennessee, Mountain Dew is a multi-billion-dollar powerhouse brand with deep roots in the sport of NASCAR! Mountain Dew’s first sponsorship with NASCAR dates back to 1982 and the brand could not be more excited to re-enter the sport at Bristol Motor Speedway! Mountain Dew has been “tickling the innards” of proud DewNation supporters in the Volunteer state since 1940 and continues to be one of the most popular soft drinks in the nation!