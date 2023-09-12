Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Team Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

One of the most popular races of the NASCAR Cup Series season is on deck this Saturday night. The famed night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway will see thousands of fans in attendance at the coliseum-style, high-banked short track. The race is known for its nonstop action and excitement.

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team will race this weekend with partner, Speedy Cash.

The 500-lap race will air on the USA network at 7:30 p.m.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Gilliland will make his fourth start at the Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series. On the dirt at Bristol, Gilliland took the Speedy Cash Ford to an eighth-place finish earlier this season.

Last year, Gilliland finished 18th in his first Bristol night race.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“I think everyone in the industry loves this race. There is so much electricity in the air when this race starts and the lead into it. I don’t think it’s a crown jewel race, but it’s close.

“For us, on the track, Todd is pretty good at Bristol. He knows it’s a long night and you have to be there at the end for a good finish. I think we can get another top-10.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“Bristol is cool, and I’ve always liked racing there. Either dirt or concrete, it doesn’t matter to me. But there is something special about the night race. Just racing on Saturday night on a high-banked short track makes you go back to grassroots racing. It’s fun.

“It’s also a hard race and 500 laps is no joke. It’s a long night and it’s demanding. So, being there at the end, that will give Speedy Cash another top-10 finish because I know we can do it this Saturday.”

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frmand Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.