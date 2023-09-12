Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco/ Chevron Delo Ford F-150 Team Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

It’s the first race of the second round of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs this week at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Zane Smith comes into Thursday night’s race seeded fifth for the second round.

Smith will be in the Speedco colors this weekend with Chevron Delo also on the truck. Chevron Delo is the maker of top performing heavy duty engine oils, coolants, antifreezes, transmission fluids, gear oils, greases and hydraulic oils.

The race is Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Smith is fifth in the playoff standings and is eight points out of first. A win will propel the reigning champion back into the championship race.

Smith will be making his fourth start on the concrete track in the truck series. He best finish is second for FRM just last year.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“We know that we need to be a little bit better right now. I like the tracks in this round for us. Bristol, Talladega and Homestead are good tracks for us and we’re going to be ready.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“It’s always great to have Speedco on the truck and now being joined by Chevron Delo. It seems like we have a lot of success with Speedco.

“For Thursday night, I think we should have a good shot at it. The team has been working really hard, especially on a short week like this, to put in time to have the truck ready. I love that effort.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.