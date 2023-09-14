Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt

Primary Partner(s): Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

He’s Back!: This week at Bristol Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Willow Park, Texas native Kaden Honeycutt, as the driver of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST for the fourth time in 2023.

Earlier this year, Honeycutt had an impressive showing in his Young’s Motorsports debut at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in May, where he qualified on speed in 24th position and fought throughout the 158-lap race for a lead-lap 10th-place finish.

The result was a season-best for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

A week later, he delivered a solid 17th-place finish after starting 11th in the inaugural Tyson 250.

Most recently, Honeycutt steered the No. 02 RANDCO Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST in last Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200.

Bristol will signify his 10th Truck Series start of the 2023 season between three teams.

About Kaden: Kaden Honeycutt is 20 years old and resides in Aledo, TX. Honeycutt started racing in 2012 in the Bandolero Division, compiling multiple wins throughout Alabama and Texas.

In 2016, he moved into the INEX Legend Car Young Lions Division, where he visited victory lane multiple times. In 2017, he advanced to the INEX Pro Series, where he won the Las Vegas Bullring Showdown.

2017 also saw Honeycutt competing in the Pro Truck Series, including the 2017 Pro Truck Snowball Derby event at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.

From 2018 to 2020, he graduated to the ARCA Menards Series and competed in select Super Late Model and IMCA Dirt Modified events.

Over the past two seasons, he has participated in the CARS Tours Late Model program, picking up three victories and continuing to compete in select IMCA Dirt Modified events.

Last year, he advanced to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, where he amassed one top-10 and three top-15 finishes.

This season, he has continued a limited Truck Series program while also competing in select CARS Tour events.

All Board: Texas-based RANDCO Industries Inc. will serve as the primary partner on Honeycutt’s No. 02 Chevrolet RST in The Volunteer State.

Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Stats: Entering Bristol, Honeycutt has 18 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best ninth-place finish twice, most recently at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, where he finished ninth after starting third in the WEATHERGUARD Truck Race on Dirt for Roper Racing.

In 2023 alone, Honeycutt has delivered two top-10 finishes in nine starts.

Since 2021, he has carried an average finish of 20.5.

Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, will mark Honeycutt’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on the concrete at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”

In his previous effort, Honeycutt has a track-best of 13th after starting 27th in the 2022 fall edition of the UNOH 200 driving for On Point Motorsports.

Honeycutt also has one prior start on the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Earlier this year, he started third and finished ninth in the WEATHERGUARD Truck Race on Dirt for Roper Racing on Easter weekend.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeycutt as crew chief of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries Inc. | Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Thursday night, he will be crew chief in his 123rd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 122 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

The UNOH 200 will be his sixth tango at Bristol Motor Speedway on the concrete as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway: This week will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th, 21st and 22nd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th with Tanner Thorson in the 2018 edition of the UNOH 200 on August 16, 2018.

Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.4 and an average finish of 23.9 in 19 Bristol Motor Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 462 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finishing position of 21.9.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaden Honeycutt, please like him on Facebook (Kaden Honeycutt Racing) and follow him on Instagram (kadenhoneycutt10) and X |Twitter (@KadenWHoneycutt).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kaden Honeycutt Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “I am very thankful to Tyler (Young) and Young’s Motorsports for having me back for Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday night. The goal is to do my job and give these guys the great result they deserve.

“The goal may be a far reach in such a competitive field, but I know we can do it because we did it once before at Darlington. I know the speed is there in this team, so it’s time to show it and execute it again under the Bristol lights!”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Twag

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

2023 Driver Points Position: 27th

2023 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, the 20th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly, hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 160: This weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Boyd will make his 160th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 106th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Thursday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019, driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Twang, creators of the original Beer Salt and premium flavored salt, sugar, and spice blends,

as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

Twang, founded by the Treviño family of San Antonio, has been adding fun and flavor to the lives of millions with its premium flavored beer salts, michelada mixes, and cocktail rimmer blends since 1986.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Boyd’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 0.533-mile short track.

In his previous three efforts, Boyd has earned a track-best of 17th after starting 18th in the 2019 spring edition of the Digital Ally 250 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

He has an average track finish at Bristol of 31.3 since 2020.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has made 18 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 26.4.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 106 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.4.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Twag Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

Thursday night will be his first dance at Bristol Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway: This week will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th, 21st and 22nd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th with Tanner Thorson in the 2018 edition of the UNOH 200 on August 16, 2018.

Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.4 and an average finish of 23.9 in 19 Bristol Motor Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 462 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finishing position of 21.9.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and X | Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “I am glad to be back at a short track. Bristol night racing under those lights is just a different but electric vibe.

“I hope we can have a good run with our No. 12 Twag Chevrolet Silverado RST and carry some positive momentum to Talladega Superspeedway in a couple of weeks.”

On New Sponsorship: “I love bringing new sponsors to our sport. This is such an iconic brand in Texas and I’m super excited to be part of their rollout to Walmart so the rest of America can taste it! The team over at Twang is amazing.

“They are going to love the race at the Last Great Coliseum and chances are we’ll all have some fun that weekend.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Greg Van Alst

Primary Partner(s): CB Fabricating

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: 70th

2023 Owner Points Position: 35th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back!: Young’s Motorsports welcomes back driver Greg Van Alst as driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics and the remainder of the 2023 Truck Series season.

Van Alst invades the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tour with Young’s Motorsports after a successful Late Model career in the Midwest, which included the 2019 ARCA | CRA championship and runner-up in 2020.

After running a part-time ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2001, he returned 20 years later to make his debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. After a successful part-time schedule, which included a runner-up finish at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway, Van Alst increased his presence in 2022, leading to a championship assault.

In 2022, Van Alst returned to the ARCA Menards Series scene, where his family-owned team ran the complete schedule with one top-five and 11 top-10 finishes en route to a fifth-place finish in the championship standings.

He returned to the ARCA tour with a vengeance in 2023 and kicked off the season with a victory in the Brandt 200 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, a triumphant achievement for an underfunded organization.

Following the victory, Van Alst competed in four other races before opting to bow out of the championship race and focus on other driving opportunities outside the series.

Van Alst made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in July for Alpha Prime Racing and will run the remaining seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races in 2023 for Young’s Motorsports.

Outside of racing, Van Alst is a successful entrepreneur, successfully launching Top Choice Fence, one of the premier fence-building companies in east-central Indiana.

Van Alst married his high school sweetheart, Christi, in 2005; they have four children together.

Glad To Have You: For the 20th Truck Series race of the season, Van Alst and Young’s Motorsports welcome CB Fabricating as the primary partner of the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet this week at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating and assembly.

Their 40,000-square-foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures and much more.

On Board Too: Van Alst and Young’s Motorsports welcome Ekan Crude LLC., Verns Concrete and Johnsons Family Plumbing on board as associate partners for Thursday night’s 200-lap race.

Double Duty: In addition to Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Van Alst will make his seventh ARCA Menards Series start of the season in the Bristol 200, a preamble to the Truck Series race at Bristol.

Van Alst will pilot the No. 35 CB Fabricating Ford Fusion and eyes his second ARCA Menards Series victory of the season and first since winning at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Overall, Van Alst hopes to complete 400 laps on Thursday night, 100 more laps than an Xfinity Series race and 100 laps shy of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Thunder Valley.

Greg Van Alst Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Van Alst’s inaugural Truck Series start at the historic Tennessee short track.

Although he has no NASCAR experience in The Volunteer State, he has two prior starts in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series. In those starts, he has earned two top-15 finishes, including a track-best of 14th in last September’s Bush’s Beans 200.

The former ARCA | CRA champion also has turned laps at Bristol in a Late Model.

Greg Van Alst Truck Series Stats: Van Alst will make his fourth career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start in the 20th Truck Series race of the season.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway: This week will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th, 21st and 22nd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th with Tanner Thorson in the 2018 edition of the UNOH 200 on August 16, 2018.

Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.4 and an average finish of 23.9 in 19 Bristol Motor Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 462 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finishing position of 21.9.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Van Alst as crew chief of the No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

On Thursday night, he will be crew chief in his 114th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 113 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes.

Thursday will be his fifth tango on the concrete at Bristol Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on X | Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Greg Van Alst Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “I am pumped about Bristol Motor Speedway this week. I believe having the opportunity to run double duty should prove very beneficial with our No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado on Thursday night.

“I believe we will have a strong run in the ARCA car, and that momentum will hopefully carry over to my Truck Series debut on Thursday night.

“I am extremely appreciative of the hard work by everyone at Young’s Motorsports, and even though we have not had the finish we have wanted over the past couple of weeks, I am confident we can turn the corner at Bristol and make some even bigger noise at Talladega Superspeedway in a few weeks.”

Race Information:

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 20th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. The one-day show begins with practice on Thursday, September 14 from 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 4:35 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 9:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).