Hit and Run Accidents: What to Do if the Driver Flees the Scene

Experiencing a car accident is unsettling, but the situation becomes even more stressful when the other driver leaves the scene. In Oklahoma, where hit-and-run accidents are a concerning reality, knowing how to respond is crucial for both your physical well-being and legal protection. An auto accident lawyer can offer specialized advice tailored to your circumstances. However, there are immediate actions you should take at the scene to safeguard your interests. This article is a comprehensive guide to help you navigate the complex aftermath of a hit-and-run accident.

Prioritize Safety and Assess the Situation

Your immediate concern should be safety. If your vehicle is still operational, move it out of the traffic flow to a safer location, like a parking lot or the side of the road. Turn on your hazard lights to alert other drivers of the situation. Once you’re in a safe location, assess the well-being of everyone in the vehicle. Check for any injuries and determine whether medical attention is needed. In the chaos that often follows an accident, it’s crucial to take a moment to assess the situation calmly. The frequency of traffic accidents manifested through the following rates: Oklahoma experienced a collective loss of 239 lives in crash incidents, with 77 of these occurring in Oklahoma City. The statewide toll averaged 154 fatalities per day, further broken down into an average of 51 daily incidents, specifically within Oklahoma City.

Call the Authorities

Reporting the incident to the police is a critical next step, especially in hit-and-run cases. The sooner you get law enforcement involved, the higher the likelihood that the fleeing driver will be identified and held accountable. In Oklahoma, fleeing the scene of an accident is a criminal offense, and law enforcement agencies have protocols for tracking down such individuals. When you call the police, provide them with as much information as you can remember about the other vehicle—color, make, model, and any portion of the license plate you were able to catch are all helpful details.

Gather Evidence and Witness Information

While waiting for the police to arrive, use this time to collect evidence. Take out your smartphone and snap photos of your vehicle’s damage, the overall accident scene, and any visible injuries you or your passengers may have sustained. If there are witnesses who stopped, ask for their contact information. Witnesses can be invaluable in hit-and-run cases, as they may have additional information or a different perspective that could help law enforcement find the other driver.

Notify Your Insurance Company

After you’ve left the scene and received the necessary medical attention, your next step should be to notify your insurance company about the accident. Even if the other driver is never found, you may still be eligible for compensation through your own insurance policy, particularly if you have uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage. An auto accident lawyer can help you navigate the often complex language of insurance policies and ensure you take all the necessary steps to be eligible for compensation.

Seek Medical Attention

Even if you feel okay immediately after the accident, seeking medical attention as soon as possible is crucial. Some injuries, like whiplash or internal bleeding, may not immediately

manifest symptoms. A thorough medical evaluation will ensure that you receive the necessary treatment and provide a medical record of your condition immediately following the accident. This medical record can be vital if you decide to pursue legal action later on.

Consult an Auto Accident Lawyer

Once the immediate concerns have been addressed, it’s advisable to consult an auto accident lawyer to explore your legal options. They can help you understand your rights and the best course of action, especially if the hit-and-run driver is not found. Specific laws and time limitations apply to hit-and-run cases in Oklahoma. A knowledgeable lawyer can guide you through the complexities of the Oklahoma legal system, ensuring that you take all the necessary steps to protect your rights.

Keep Records and Follow Up

It’s essential to keep a detailed record of all interactions, expenses, and evidence related to the accident. This should include the police report, medical records, photographs, and any correspondence with your insurance company. Regularly follow up with the police to check on the status of their investigation. Your auto accident lawyer can assist with this, ensuring that all possible avenues for identifying the responsible party and obtaining compensation are being explored.

Being the victim of a hit-and-run accident is undoubtedly a distressing experience, but taking the proper steps can significantly impact the outcome. From ensuring immediate safety to consulting an auto accident lawyer, each action you take contributes to building a strong compensation case. In Oklahoma, where hit-and-run incidents can be particularly challenging to navigate, being proactive and well-informed can make all the difference in securing a favorable outcome.