NASCAR CUP SERIES DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS OFFERS A WIDE RANGE OF TUNES TO KICK OFF BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 16, 2023) – Thirty-six of America’s best drivers selected thirty-six classic, eclectic and meaningful tunes to be introduced with Saturday prior to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The longtime tradition, emceed this year by famed announcer Michael Buffer, is sure to pump up the crowd before the field of NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders is whittled down from 16 to 12 when the checkered flag falls at The Last Great Colosseum.

Driver introductions for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (USA Network, PRN Radio) are scheduled for 5:45 p.m., with the green flag following at 6:30 p.m.
Some selections seem natural – defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano picked “Champ is Here” by Jadakiss and Ross Chastain selected “Watermelon Moonshine” by Lainey Wilson.

Classic rock options are also covered – Aric Almirola chose “Back in Black” by AC/DC while BJ McLeod selected “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne.

For pole winner Christopher Bell, the Bristol Dirt Race champion from this past spring, it’s “Remember the Name” by Fort Minor.

And perhaps there’s a not-so-hidden message in the pick of Cup Series regular season champion Martin Truex Jr., who needs to have a top finish to avoid postseason elimination. His selection? “Thinkin’ Bout Me” by Morgan Wallen.

Below is a full list of the musical selections, with drivers listed in qualifying order.

DRIVER                                    SONG
Christopher Bell                        Remember the Name by Fort Minor
Denny Hamlin                           Sirius by The Alan Parsons Project
William Byron                           Left Hand Free by alt-J
Michael McDowell                   Get Out My Way by Tedashii (featuring Lecrae)
Martin Truex Jr.                       Thinkin’ Bout Me by Morgan Wallen
Brad Keselowski                     We are All Made of Stars by Moby
Chase Elliott                           24K Magic by Bruno Mars
Ty Gibbs                                 Don’t You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds
Bubba Wallace                       Long Violent History by Tyler Childers
Corey LaJoie                          Pardon by TI
Ryan Blaney                           Rustin’ in the Rain by Tyler Childers
Tyler Reddick                          Dientes by J. Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled
Alex Bowman                         Sabotage by The Beastie Boys
Chase Briscoe                       Wild Side by Motley Crue
Kyle Busch                             How U Like Me Now, by Heavy
Carson Hocevar                     I Wish by Skee-Lo
Ryan Preece                          Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio
Austin Dillon                           Cowboy by Kid Rock (Instrumental)
Justin Haley                           Margaritaville by Jimmy Buffet
Chris Buescher                      Country Clubbin’ by Paul Cauthen
Kevin Harvick                        Start Me Up by The Rolling Stones
AJ Allmendinger                   Victory by Fire from the Gods
Ross Chastain                       Watermelon Moonshine by Lainey Wilson
Daniel Suarez                        I Feel Good by Pitbull
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.               Speed by Parker McCollum
Aric Almirola                           Back in Black by AC/DC
Ryan Newman                      Strokin by Clarence Carter
Joey Logano                         Champ is Here by Jadakiss
Austin Cindric                      Goofy Goober Rock by SpongeBob SquarePants
Todd Gilliland                      Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1 by Kanye West
Erik Jones                          Rollin (Air Raid Vehicle) by Limp Bizkit
Harrison Burton                  House of the Rising Sun by The Animals
Ty Dillon                              Many Men by 50 Cent
BJ McLeod                          Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne
JJ Yeley                               Cheeseburger in Paradise by Jimmy Buffett
Kyle Larson                          Dirt by Kenny Montgomery

RACE SCHEDULE
The remaining NASCAR Playoff Weekend schedule includes:

Today: Bass Pro Shops Night Race (6:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio).
FAN ACTIVITIES
Off-track activities for the today include:
Today: Kenny Wallace and John Roberts host Trackside Live (Food City Fan Zone Stage, 3 p.m.)
Today: Midland concert (4:30 p.m.)
Today: BMS tradition-rich driver intros with host Michael Buffer (5:45 p.m.)
See a full entertainment schedule on www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com.

TICKETS
To purchase tickets, visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call (866) 415-4158.

