NASCAR CUP SERIES DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS OFFERS A WIDE RANGE OF TUNES TO KICK OFF BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 16, 2023) – Thirty-six of America’s best drivers selected thirty-six classic, eclectic and meaningful tunes to be introduced with Saturday prior to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The longtime tradition, emceed this year by famed announcer Michael Buffer, is sure to pump up the crowd before the field of NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders is whittled down from 16 to 12 when the checkered flag falls at The Last Great Colosseum.
Driver introductions for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (USA Network, PRN Radio) are scheduled for 5:45 p.m., with the green flag following at 6:30 p.m.
Some selections seem natural – defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano picked “Champ is Here” by Jadakiss and Ross Chastain selected “Watermelon Moonshine” by Lainey Wilson.
Classic rock options are also covered – Aric Almirola chose “Back in Black” by AC/DC while BJ McLeod selected “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne.
For pole winner Christopher Bell, the Bristol Dirt Race champion from this past spring, it’s “Remember the Name” by Fort Minor.
And perhaps there’s a not-so-hidden message in the pick of Cup Series regular season champion Martin Truex Jr., who needs to have a top finish to avoid postseason elimination. His selection? “Thinkin’ Bout Me” by Morgan Wallen.
Below is a full list of the musical selections, with drivers listed in qualifying order.
DRIVER SONG
Christopher Bell Remember the Name by Fort Minor
Denny Hamlin Sirius by The Alan Parsons Project
William Byron Left Hand Free by alt-J
Michael McDowell Get Out My Way by Tedashii (featuring Lecrae)
Martin Truex Jr. Thinkin’ Bout Me by Morgan Wallen
Brad Keselowski We are All Made of Stars by Moby
Chase Elliott 24K Magic by Bruno Mars
Ty Gibbs Don’t You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds
Bubba Wallace Long Violent History by Tyler Childers
Corey LaJoie Pardon by TI
Ryan Blaney Rustin’ in the Rain by Tyler Childers
Tyler Reddick Dientes by J. Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled
Alex Bowman Sabotage by The Beastie Boys
Chase Briscoe Wild Side by Motley Crue
Kyle Busch How U Like Me Now, by Heavy
Carson Hocevar I Wish by Skee-Lo
Ryan Preece Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio
Austin Dillon Cowboy by Kid Rock (Instrumental)
Justin Haley Margaritaville by Jimmy Buffet
Chris Buescher Country Clubbin’ by Paul Cauthen
Kevin Harvick Start Me Up by The Rolling Stones
AJ Allmendinger Victory by Fire from the Gods
Ross Chastain Watermelon Moonshine by Lainey Wilson
Daniel Suarez I Feel Good by Pitbull
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Speed by Parker McCollum
Aric Almirola Back in Black by AC/DC
Ryan Newman Strokin by Clarence Carter
Joey Logano Champ is Here by Jadakiss
Austin Cindric Goofy Goober Rock by SpongeBob SquarePants
Todd Gilliland Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1 by Kanye West
Erik Jones Rollin (Air Raid Vehicle) by Limp Bizkit
Harrison Burton House of the Rising Sun by The Animals
Ty Dillon Many Men by 50 Cent
BJ McLeod Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne
JJ Yeley Cheeseburger in Paradise by Jimmy Buffett
Kyle Larson Dirt by Kenny Montgomery
