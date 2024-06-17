Honor a Cancer Hero Online Auction Returns for Fifth Year

Bidding is now live at NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 17, 2024) – Returning for the fifth consecutive year, The NASCAR Foundation and Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF) announced that the Honor a Cancer Hero online auction presented by AdventHealth is now open and on-track to raise more than $500,000 in total for cancer initiatives.

“We are so grateful to the fans, AdventHealth, and The NASCAR Foundation for supporting our cancer hero program,” said NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. “I am passionate about honoring these heroes within the cancer community. It’s been inspiring to see the teams, drivers and fans get behind this program to make it a success every year. We’re looking forward to seeing how much money we can raise this year and seeing all the names of the cancer heroes riding above the drivers’ doors!”

The online auction allows NASCAR fans to display their personal cancer hero’s name on the signature panel of their favorite driver’s race vehicle during the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Kansas Speedway in September.

Online bidding is live at NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero and ends Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. EDT (7 a.m. PDT).

“This program not only celebrates courageous individuals battling cancer, but also supports vital cancer care and resources, including the development of the new Sherry Strong Integrative Wellness Clinic at AdventHealth Daytona Beach,” said Audrey Gregory, Ph.D., R.N., Executive Vice President and CEO for the AdventHealth East Florida Division. “Our commitment to health and wellness extends beyond our hospitals and into the communities we serve, including at the racetrack. It is our fourth year as the presenting sponsor and it is an honor to be a part of this meaningful program, empowering fans to celebrate their heroes and support the fight against cancer.”

Proceeds from the online auction will benefit MTJF and The NASCAR Foundation, two organizations recognized as champions for the health and well-being of others. Since 2020, the auction has raised over $400,000.

“This online auction has become such a special moment in our calendar each year,” said Nichole Krieger, Vice President & Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation. “To honor these cancer heroes and learn how NASCAR has touched their lives and those who love them is truly both emotional and also inspiring.”

The Honor a Cancer Hero auction is one of many initiatives supported through The NASCAR Foundation’s online auctions program, which features race-used memorabilia and at-track experiences available for fans to bid on online.

For more information, including a complete list of participating drivers, please visit NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero.

About The NASCAR Foundation

The NASCAR Foundation is a leading charity that works to improve the lives of children who need it most in NASCAR® racing communities through the Speediatrics® Children’s Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. The NASCAR Foundation, designated as a 4-Star Charity by Charity Navigator® for its strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency, has contributed more than $46 Million to impact the lives of more than 1.7 million children across the country since 2006.

About MTJ Foundation

September is childhood cancer awareness month. The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation has focused their mission to raise awareness, boost advocacy, and generate financial support for underfunded cancer initiatives specific to childhood cancers. Together, we have the power to improve lives, inspire smiles and realize dreams. We will Never Give Up! For more information, please visit www.martintruexjrfoundation.org

AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 90,000 team members across hundreds of care sites including physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s more than 50 hospital campuses in diverse markets throughout nine states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com/news.