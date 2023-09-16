Spire Motorsports to buy Charter from Live Fast Motorsports

Spire Motorsports is reportedly in an agreement with Live Fast Motorsports to purchase their charter for around $40 million. People close to the matter told The Athletic but were not authorized to speak publicly about the purchase. Live Fast Motorsports owns the No. 78 car and charter, which is what Spire will be acquiring in the deal.

Spire currently fields the No. 7 car piloted by Corey LaJoie and the No. 77 car driven by Ty Dillon. It is unsure whether Ty Dillon will be returning to Spire after this season. Corey LaJoie is returning next season on a multi-year deal signed earlier this year.

There has not been a driver announcement for the new Spire Motorsports No. 78 car, but there are rumors that Zane Smith might be the driver for that car next season. This rumor came about when Spire Motorsports and Zane Smith both had a big planned announcement coming at the same date and time. This was originally reported on by The Athletic.

This deal will make Spire Motorsports a three full-time car race team for the first time in its history as a NASCAR Cup Series race team. This purchase comes at a time when charters are skyrocketing in price. This is also close to when teams are expected to receive a bigger share of the revenue NASCAR generates. This revenue will come through the new upcoming TV deal that is being worked on by NASCAR and TV broadcast partners. The current TV deal expires in 2025, and the new one will start during the 2025 season.

It’ll be exciting to see how this team does with three cars and if Spire can continue being on the cutting edge of NASCAR.