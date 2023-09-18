Short Track Star Layne Riggs Joins Kaulig Racing’s Xfinity Series Program in Multi-Race Deal

Infinity Communications partners with Kaulig Racing beginning at Texas Motor Speedway

Lexington, N.C. (September 18, 2023) – Kaulig Racing announced today that 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAWS) champion, Layne Riggs, will drive the No. 11 Infinity Communications Chevrolet in a multi-race NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) deal. He will make his series debut at Texas Motor Speedway on September, 23 for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Son of Scott Riggs, a NASCAR veteran who made 383 national series starts, Riggs became the youngest driver to win the NAAWS title, which is the combined national championship for all NASCAR-affiliated short tracks, at 20 years old in 2022. He won 16 races and recorded 30 top-five finishes in 43 starts across runs at Dominion Raceway, Hickory Motor Speedway, Motor Mile Speedway, South Boston Speedway and Wake County Speedway. Now age 21, Riggs will bring a unique background to his first start with Kaulig Racing.

“I’m so excited to be making my first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Texas Motor Speedway with a team that has had success in the Xfinity Series,” exclaimed Riggs. “I am super thankful to Jeff Coffey at Infinity Communications along with the whole Kaulig Racing organization for giving me this opportunity. I am so ready to get on track!”

While this will be Riggs’ first start in the NXS, he has made six starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), and earned one top five and two top-10 finishes.

The Kaulig Racing All-Star Car, which has been piloted by the likes of AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Justin Haley and Jordan Taylor, has so far yielded three wins in 2023. It has also provided up-and-coming drivers like Derek Kraus valuable seat time. Riggs will be the 11th driver to feature in the car this season.

“I’ve been watching Layne (Riggs) on the short-track circuit for a couple of years now and I am impressed what he has earned so far in his young career,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “He’s had a couple of starts in the truck series and I look forward to seeing what he can do in one of our cars.” Rice continued, “Infinity Communications has been a huge supporter of Layne’s career so far, so I’m happy that he is able to bring them along for the ride”.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway will air at 3:30 p.m. EDT on USA and will be the second race in the NXS Playoffs Round of 12.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Infinity Communications:

Founded in 2012, Infinity Communications Group has leveraged a diversified portfolio of experience that began in the mid 80’s. Their experience includes, but is not limited to, erecting new towers, system upgrades, maintenance, power outages, generator support and storage, generator and fleet refueling, and disaster recovery. Infinity provides qualified and experienced professionals and crews with at least 10-15 years of experience. Infinity holds to the belief that customers deserve an immediate response from qualified personnel. As a primary provider of repair and maintenance services for major wireless carriers, Infinity stores, maintains, and deploys emergency generators from our strategically placed facilities around the United States. The Infinity Communications Group is a member of the National Association of Tower Erectors (NATE), which is a non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating safety, education and standards for the tower erection, service and maintenance industry. For over twenty years, NATE has been recognized as the industry leader in promoting safety, standards, education and uniform practices and procedures.wireless communication towers, managing large-scale power outages and assisting in disaster recovery. Infinity Communications partnered with Riggs for his previous starts in the NCTS this season.