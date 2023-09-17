Daniel Dye to compete in three NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023

Huntersville, NC (September 17, 2023) – Daniel Dye Racing, alongside Alpha Prime Racing, is pleased to announce that Daniel Dye will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro in three NASCAR Xfinity Series events. The first event will occur this coming weekend at the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, along with races at Las Vegas and Phoenix to end the year.

Champion Container, Dye’s primary truck sponsor, will continue their outstanding support as he transitions to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for three events, boasting a striking red, yellow, and white color scheme. The essential message of Race to Stop Suicide will also adorn Dye’s Camaro.

Dye, a 19-year-old competitor and native of Daytona Beach, Florida, has raced full-time for GMS Racing in his inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season in 2023.

Interestingly, this represents only the second instance in Dye’s professional career where he won’t be driving a car numbered 43; he previously raced the No. 21 for GMS Racing in a limited 2021 schedule, securing a win in the ARCA Menards Series at Berlin Raceway.

“I’m really looking forward to making my Xfinity debut with Tommy Joe Martins and everyone at Alpha Prime,” remarked Daniel Dye. “It’s a great opportunity to compete at the next level and get a feel for what the Xfinity car is like before hopefully getting more opportunities in the future.”

Champion Container has become the leading packaging container distributor in the Northeast, with seven strategic locations catering to both domestic and international customers across various industries, including chemical, food, and pharmaceutical. Their strength lies in timely deliveries via their own fleet and a vast inventory. With a knowledgeable team, they provide expert packaging guidance. Over the years, acquisitions such as Canpak Inc., AB Container, Jachts Columbia Can, Yankee Containers, and the recent addition of Harvey Lipsitz Co. in 2023, have expanded their reach and product offerings, solidifying their dedication to quality service and customer satisfaction.

Associate sponsors ONE DAYTONA, B&L Construction, DME Academy, and Kevtron Media will be displayed on the No. 44. Additional sponsorship slots remain available.

“Daniel is a really exciting prospect,” stated team owner Tommy Joe Martins. “We feel fortunate to be the team giving him his first shot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what he can do at Texas, Vegas, and Phoenix to close out the year.”

Fans can keep up with Daniel’s various racing activities by searching for his accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Daniel Dye merchandise can be found at www.shopdanieldye.com.

All three Xfinity Series races air live on the USA Network, with additional coverage from MRN, PRN, and SiriusXM.

Details pertaining to Dye’s 2024 NASCAR plans will be announced soon.